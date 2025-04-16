Kovalev vs Mann: Start Times, Streaming Details & What to Expect from the Final Chapter

Sergey Kovalev closes the curtain on his legendary career this Friday, April 18, in Chelyabinsk, Russia, against Artur Mann as part of the IBA Champions tournament.

The main card will be streamed FREE globally via Boxing News’ YouTube and Facebook channels beginning at 5:30 PM UK time / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT. Russian viewers can watch live on Match! TV.

The main event ringwalks are scheduled for:

1:30 AM (Chelyabinsk)

9:30 PM (UK)

4:30 PM (ET)

1:30 PM (PT)

Fight Event Summary

Event: Kovalev vs Mann – IBA Champions Tournament

Date: Friday, April 18, 2025

Location: Chelyabinsk, Russia

Global Stream: Boxing News YouTube & Facebook

Russia: Match! TV

Start Times:

Main Card: 5:30 PM UK / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT

Main Event Ringwalks: 9:30 PM UK / 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT

Kovalev’s Final Bell

The former WBO, IBF, and WBA unified light heavyweight world champion makes his final appearance in his hometown, a fitting bookend to a brutal and brilliant 16-year career. Sergey Kovalev (35-5-1, 29 KOs) will take on Artur Mann (22-4), a German-based Kazakh, in a final 175-pound clash before hanging up the gloves for good.

“I am looking forward to having the final fight of my career here in my home of Chelyabinsk,” said Kovalev. “Artur Mann is a strong opponent for me to face, so I am also excited to put on a show for those who have supported me in my career.”

The 42-year-old made his debut in 2009 and soon became one of the most feared punchers in boxing. He earned his reputation with crushing knockouts, none more career-defining than the beating of Nathan Cleverly in 2013. He also unified titles and outpointed legends like Bernard Hopkins, with only Andre Ward and Canelo Alvarez managing to halt his momentum in high-stakes clashes.

“For my supporters in the United States and United Kingdom, it pleases me that they will see my final fight for free,” he added.

Promoter’s Word

“It is our great pleasure to bring this fight to fans, for free, through our international broadcast partners Boxing News,” said Al Siesta, IBA Pro CEO. “Sergey is a fighter who has always brought tremendous value and excitement to fans across the globe.”

Full Fight Card