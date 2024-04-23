Vergil Ortiz vs. Tim Tszyu: Joins Stacked Crawford-Madrimov Card on August 3rd

A clash between recently beaten former WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu and Vergil Ortiz is in the works for the loaded August 3rd, Terence Crawford vs. Israil Madrimov card in Los Angeles.

ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reports the match between Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) and the unbeaten Vergil Ortiz (20-0, 20 KOs) is being planned for the Crawford-Madrimov card.

Tszyu Faces a Daunting Rebound

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is putting together an outstanding event with many well-known fighters on the undercard. Two of the fights on the card are good enough to be the main event. Crawford vs. Madrimov is a good fight, but it’s not one that will catch the attention of the U.S fans are much as the Tszyu vs. Ortiz contest.

This is a tough fight for Tszyu, 29, to take after his grueling 12-round split decision defeat against Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora last March. Tszyu was cut badly in that fight, and had a nightmarish time with the 6’5 1/2″ height and high work rate of Fundora.

Fortunately for Tszyu, the cut that he suffered was on the scalp, and isn’t in a place where it has a high probability of re-opening against Ortiz Jr.

It’s still a difficult fight for Tszyu because the 26-year-old Ortiz is a big puncher, young and he throws a lot of shots. Tszyu hasn’t fought anyone near as good as Ortiz Jr. before during his career, and he could have problems if he’s unable to knock him out.

Ortiz was hurt early on in his fight against the big-punching Egidijus Kavaliauskas in August 2021, but he was able to come on to score an eighth-round knockout.

Ortiz’s Own Hurdle to Clear

Vergil still must defeat Thomas Dulorme (26-6-1, 17 KOs) in their fight this Saturday night on April 27th in Golden Boy’s event on DAZN.

Other fights on the August 3rd card:

– Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz vs. Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela

– Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller

– Leo Santa Cruz vs. Abner Mares [trilogy]