Vergil Ortiz Jr. Faces a Major Test Tonight Against Serhii Bohachuk

Vergil Ortiz Jr. faces a major test tonight by WBC interim junior middleweight champion Serhii Bohachuk in Las Vegas.

Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) is ambitious and will force Vergil Jr. to reach deep to get the victory. It’s not one of the typical easy opponents that Golden Boy has routinely matched Vergil against since he turned professional in 2016.

Bohachuk: A Formidable Challenge

Promoter Bernard Hopkins predicts a fast knockout for Ortiz Jr. within one to seven rounds, but not before he’s tasted a little. If Vergil stops Bohachuk in round one, it won’t be much of a test, but hopefully goes longer than that.

Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) will show whether he’s ready to face the top fighters like Sebastian Fundora, Errol Spence, Tim Tszyu, and Terence Crawford. Vergil has already said he wants Crawford next at the Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

If not him, he’d like to face former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo, who hasn’t fought since losing to Canelo Alvarez last year.

“I’m using it see if he’s ready to fight Crawford or anybody else near Crawford’s level for the next time,” said Bernard Hopkins to Fight Hub TV about Vergil Ortiz Jr’s fight tonight against WBC interim 154-lb champion Serhii Bohachuk.

Hopkins should forget about Crawford as an option for Vergil Jr. because that’s not happening, no matter how good he looks tonight against Bohachuk. Crawford only wants popular fighters who can provide him with a big payday. He wants Canelo Alvarez or WBC/WBO junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora.

“I’m very excited that he has someone that will test him. He has someone who is a champion who wants to win and not come here and hand over something. This is a 60-40 only because one looks better than the other,” said Hopkins, giving Golden Boy fighter Vergil Ortiz Jr the edge against Bohachuk. “I’m not going to judge.”

Hopkins’ Prediction: A Fast Knockout

Vergil Jr. is the favorite but can lose this fight if he fails to knock out or drop Bohachuk. As good as Vergil Jr. is, he’s vulnerable to getting hurt like any fighter; he will have to take some big shots if he can’t knock him out early.

“This fight is going to be a shootout, and whoever wins is going to deserve to win that fight. It’s going to be a knockout by the seventh round. I’ll say between one and seven,” said Hopkins.