Usyk trolls Fury: “Belly, you next”

Oleksandr Usyk is keeping the pressure on Tyson Fury, posting on social media today that he’s next for him to battle. IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) posted in front of a hamburger that he was about to munch, letting “belly” Fury know that he’s next up.

The negotiations are still going on for the Fury-Usyk fight, and it’s unclear whether the fight will actually happen now because Fury seems more interested in talking up an exhibition match against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou than he does in discussing a fight with Usyk.

Fury is no longer talking about wanting to fight Joe Joyce if his match with Usyk fails to happen, and it appears that he’s mainly focused on the exhibition match with Ngannou, which he says will be in a cage with 4-ounce gloves, fought under Queensbury rules with Mike Tyson as the referee.

Fury says he’ll fight Ngannou next if Usyk talks fail

“I’m just enjoying being the heavyweight champion and the top dog in the world. There’s not a man that has been born that can beat ‘The Gypsy King,'” said Tyson Fury to iFL TV.

“It really, really does mean a lot to me. There are seven billion people in the world, and I’m the toughest, baddest, hardest, ugliest, the baddest of all of them of the seven billion.

“Of the seven billion, if half of them have got to be men. Three billion men out there, and under Queensbury rules, I’m the best of all of them. That’s a lot to say. It’s a lot, and I’m very proud of it.

“I’m proud of where I come from, who I am, and what I’ve achieved and where I am in my life right now. I’m very, very happy and very humble.

“I wake up every day thankful and alive and not in the dark place I was a few years ago. Everything else is a blessing for me.

“There’s the Francis Ngannou fight that I’m interested in. He’s not under contract anymore with the UFC. So I’m looking forward to that. If the undisputed fight doesn’t get made, then I’m looking forward to the baddest man on the planet in the Francisco Ngannou fight.

“Maybe a hybrid with the small MMA gloves with the Queensbury rules, maybe in a cage to make it interesting. That will be a colossal event, wherever it’s going to be held, whether it’s in Las Vegas or if it’s going to be in London.

“That will be a colossal, colossal fight. Can you imagine me & him in a case, four-ounce gloves on under Queensbury rules? Maybe we’ll even get a star referee like a Mike Tyson to ref just for the buns,” said Fury.



