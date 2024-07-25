Usyk Responds To Tyson Fury’s Claims That Their May Fight Was “Too Easy” For Him

Heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk, who is currently in London and has been at the Ukrainian embassy to see UK vehicles donated to his war-torn country, gave a short interview with Sky Sports News. And, talking about his first fight along with his upcoming return fight with former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, Usyk responded to the claims Fury made a month or so ago, with Fury saying he felt he won the May 18th fight, with it even being “too easy” for him.

Fury, who most people felt/feel was having a tough time dealing with his first pro loss, said he was “having too much fun” in the ring that night, and that is why he “got clipped” in that torrid ninth round. Fury managed to say what he said with a straight face, but not too many people believed him. Today, having seemingly heard about what Fury said for the first time, Usyk laughed when he was told Fury said the first fight was too easy.

“Oh my God, no way! Okay, no problem. The next fight will be easy [for him too],” a smiling, at times laughing Usyk said. “For me, my fight will be hard because Tyson Fury is a big man, a good boxer, with a good boxing IQ. But if Tyson says it will be easy for him, okay, no problem. I see for Tyson Fury, I see for the eyes of Tyson Fury, it’s not easy. It will be hard, very, very hard. Tyson (looking directly into the camera) don’t be afraid – I will not leave you alone (blowing a kiss and laughing).”

Usyk, who gave Fury a new nickname during today’s interview, that of ‘Yeti,’ also responded to claims his jaw was broken at some point during the May fight.

“No, not break my jaw,” Usyk said. “Yes, I have a little bit of a problem, but I have problems with my fist, my back, and my whole body because it’s a hard fight, 47 minutes. You see Tyson Fury, he’s like a Yeti. It’s hard. But my face is good, beautiful.”

Usyk, as is almost always the case, was funny, likable, and classy today. Refusing to in any way criticize the referee, who some say “stole” Usyk’s chance of a KO in round nine a little over three months ago, with Usyk instead getting the win on points via split decision, the 37-year-old referred to Mark Nelson as a “good referee.” Some other fighters we could mention would perhaps not have been as sportsmanlike, with them claiming the referee favored the other guy. But not Usyk, he simply thanks God for the win and for both he and Fury getting out of the ring safe.

“Tyson has a big family; I have a big family. Listen, we win,” Usyk said. “We win, thank God. It’s all good; everything is okay.”

How can you not root for this guy?