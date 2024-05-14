Usyk Poses Tougher Challenge for Fury Than Wilder, Says Frank Warren

Tyson Fury’s promoter, Frank Warren, says IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is a tougher test for his fighter than going into the Deontay Wilder fights.

That’s a big compliment by Warren of Usyk because Fury was knocked cold and arguably knocked out in the first fight with Wilder in 2018.

Warren feels that the skills and amateur pedigree of Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) make him a tough test for WBC champion Fury.

This is a different type of test for Fury because the southpaw Usyk is a sniper, who moves around the ring and doesn’t present a stationary target for him to grab and lean on the way his other opponents have.

Fury is a good fighter but his opposition has been nothing to get excited about in many, many years. Wilder was just a one-trick pony, and you can’t say much about Fury’s three nights with Dereck Chisora.

Tyson Fury’s Legacy on the Line

“Yes, I do because his pedigree is immaculate. Everything he’s done is win, win, win, and he’s a very clever boxer,” said promoter Frank Warren to DAZN Boxing when asked if he feels Oleksandr Usyk is a tougher test for Tyson Fury than Deontay Wilder was going into the fight.

Usyk’s pedigree is well above Fury’s, and he’s faced better opposition throughout his career. That sets him apart. Fury has been content to fight guys like Wilder, Chisora, Dillian Whyte, and Wladimir Klitschko after he got old.

“Let’s get it right. There are a lot of people, including the Detroit Newspaper, that make him #1 Tyson; that’s how they rate him. I personally don’t agree with that, but I want everyone to say that because if Tyson beats him, there’s no argument,” said Warren.

People would rate Fury above Usyk if he fought better opposition, but since he hasn’t, you have to put him below. No one would pick Fury to defeat Anthony Joshua after the way he performed against Francis Ngannou, and that’s a guy Usyk twice beat. That along tells you that Usyk is superior to Fury.

Usyk’s Ambitions and Confidence

“Saturday will be a special day, and I will have the opportunity for a second time for undisputed,” said Oleksandr Usyk at today’s grand arrivals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for his fight against Fury.

“It’s great. It’s very good for me and very important for my country. I like. I have a plan. It’s a better plan, it’s a great plan,” said Usyk when asked if he has a game plan for his fight against Fury.