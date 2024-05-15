Paulie Malignaggi Predicts Lomachenko vs. Stevenson: A Changing of the Guard?

Boxing analyst Paulie Malignaggi believes Vasily Lomachenko will fight Shakur Stevenson next. He feels that a fight can be made.

Their promoter, Bob Arum, wants that fight, and he repeatedly mentioned that he hoped to make it next.

Malignaggi feels that WBC lightweight champion Stevenson (21-0, 10 KOs) will beat IBF champion Lomachenko (18-0, 12 KOs) in what he sees as a “changing of the guard” and it will increase the popularity of the Newark, New Jersey native.

The Lomachenko vs. Davis Factor

For the fight to happen, Arum will need to offer Lomachenko more than he would get fighting Gervonta Davis because he’s interested in fighting him.

A fight between Loma and Tank is a much bigger fight on paper than one involving Shakur, who is only popular in the New Jersey area and has a non-engaging style of fighting.

“Lomachenko will probably wind up in the Stevenson fight. There’s no way around it. Shakur will get it this time against Lomachenko. He’ll get that fight,” said Paulie Malignaggi on his YouTube channel about his belief that Vasily Lomachenko will fight WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson next.

If Arum pushes hard enough, he might be able to persuade Lomachenko to fight Stevenson, but it would be him doing his promoter a favor because that match-up doesn’t serve his career.

The move would help Arum keep Shakur with his Top Rank company to get him to re-sign for a few more years, and potentially turn him into a bigger name if he beats Lomachenko.

Stevenson’s Popularity Problem: It’s the Style, Stupid

“I think Shakur is the modern-day Lomachenko in that no one wants to deal with him. No one wants to fight him. Everyone makes excuses about why they shouldn’t have to fight him,” said Malingaggi.

What Malignaggi isn’t saying is that Shakur is avoided for different reasons than Lomachenko. Shakur is avoided because he’s a non-engaging runner, not popular, and his fights are very ugly. Lomachenko was avoided during his best years at 126 and 130 because of his boxing skills and the way he forced his opponents to quit.

I don’t think he can beat Stevenson,” said Malignaggi about his belief that Shakur can beat Lomachenko. “Every man has his time and day and when you get a little older. Stevenson is also an ascending guy.”

I think Lomachenko can beat Stevenson, who has very few offensive skills other than jabbing and throwing single-pot shots. The reason question is would Lomachenko be given the decision? Edwin De Los Santos was arguably robbed against Shakur.

You got to figure that if Lomachenko fights Shakur, it would be in the East Coast, likely in his hometown of Newark, where Loma would probably need a knockout to win.

The Unpopular Truth About Shakur

“I don’t think Stevenson gets enough love because he’s the best of the bunch at those weights,” said Malignaggi. “I think if they make the match-up, it’s kind of the changing of the guard where Stevenson beats Lomachenko and moves on to bigger and better things.”

Shakur doesn’t get love because he’s a runner and has a boring style. Boxing fans don’t like to watch those kinds of fights, especially when they’re being asked to pay $70+ to watch. Malignaggi had a similar defensive style as Shakur and is also from the East Coast.

“Lomachenko has always been a go-getter. He’s always taken on the toughest fights, which is rare. He’s always gone after the toughest guys right away, and he’s never avoided anybody,” said Malignaggi.

Lomachenko would be crazy to agree to fight Shakur if he can get a better deal fighting Gervonta or Emanuel Navarrete. The only way a fight between Lomachenko and Shakur could make money is if it takes place on the East Coast because Las Vegas fans won’t be interested in buying tickets because of Stevenson’s boring style.

Again, putting the fight in Newark means Lomachenko has very little chance of winning and could be on the receiving end of another controversial decision. It’s a win-win for Shakur, but a losing proposition for Lomachenko.

“I cannot see anybody beating Shakur Stevenson at lightweight,” said Malignaggi.