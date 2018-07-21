Usyk vs Gassiev: Briedis praises Gassiev, Dorticos can’t wait! Lonnie Ali to present Ali Trophy

Both Mairis Briedis and Yunier Dorticos lost their semi-finals with great honour – Here are their interesting thoughts on the historic Ali Trophy Cruiserweight Final between Aleksandr Usyk and Murat Gassiev in Moscow.





Usyk came through a tough and hard-fought battle to claim a 12-round majority decision over Briedis in Riga.

Gassiev produced a stunning 12th-round knockout win against Dorticos in his semi-final in Sochi.

Both semi-finals were dubbed ‘Fight of the Year’ candidates and make the final one of the most anticipated match-ups in recent boxing history.

“Both boxers have their advantages and it will go down on how they will manage to put those in use,” said Briedis.





“From an emotional point of view, my favorite in this fight is Gassiev – a modest guy who does his job with dignity and leaves a good impression of himself.”

Yunier Dorticos:

“They are both great fighters. Usyk is a technician with superb skills and Gassiev is also skillful with power. It will be a great fight between two classy guys. The fans are in for an amazing final and I can’t wait to see it myself.”

“Gassiev should give me a rematch since we where the best fight in the tournament all the fans want to see us do it again!”

The Ali Trophy Cruiserweight Final is guaranteed to produce fireworks with the winner becoming the first boxer ever to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy and unify the cruiserweight titles in the four belt era.





The belts on the line will be the WBO, WBC, IBF and WBA Super and RING Magazine’s vacant cruiserweight championship strap.

Lonnie Ali to present Muhammad Ali Trophy

Lonnie Ali, the wife of the late heavyweight icon Muhammad Ali, will present the winner of the World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight Final with the Muhammad Ali Trophy, The Greatest Prize in Boxing.

“Since this is the first Ali Trophy ever presented and as a part of Muhammad’s legacy in boxing, I am proud to be here to represent the Ali family, WBC and its president Mauricio Sulaiman,” said Lonnie Ali.

The tournament awards the winner with the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy, and this Saturday sees the first ever Ali Trophy champion crowned in what is being touted as a potential Fight-of-the-Year candidate.

“Muhammad would have been proud to see one of these champions being rewarded with the trophy that carries his name,” said Ali.

Kalle Sauerland, Comosa’s Chief Boxing Officer:

“Muhammad Ali being our ambassador is the greatest honour of all, having his wife present the first Ali Trophy in Moscow will make this ceremony one of the most emotional moments ever seen in a boxing ring.”

Muhammad Ali died 3 June 2016, but his ideals in and outside the ring are a standard to live by, and the World Boxing Super Series has been designed to honour Ali, his accomplishments, and legacy.

Crowning new champions each year and celebrating boxer’s skills serves as a fitting reminder as to how much Muhammad Ali contributed to the sport.

20,000 spectators are expected for the final and over 250 journalists from all over the world will cover the event.