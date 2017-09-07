Nicola Adams added to GGG vs Canelo Undercard

Double Olympic Champion Nicola Adams OBE faces Hungary’s Alexandra Vlajk in her third professional contest on the blockbuster Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin card at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday 16th September.

Yorkshire hero Adams made an impressive start to her professional career at the Manchester Arena in April, cruising to a comfortable points win over tough Argentinian Virginia Noemi Carcamo. She controlled the range and pace of the fight with her impressive footwork, punch variety and timing.





In her next contest Adams forced an explosive stoppage against game Mexican Maryan Salazar at the First Direct Arena in her home city of Leeds. The 34-year-old pinned her opponent in the corner and the referee stepped in to confirm her second professional victory in the Flyweight contest.

Adams has already set her sights on winning a World title since joining the professional ranks with promoter Frank Warren at the start of the year. A win against Vlajk on September 16th will take her a step closer to becoming Britain’s first ever globally recognised female professional World Champion.

Vlajk, 37, has won 11 of her 17 contests, stopping two opponents, since turning professional in 2013. The Debrecen resident has banked over 114 rounds, compared to Adams’ 7.

“Every boxer dreams of fighting in Las Vegas one day and to be doing this as part of the biggest boxing match of the year is going to be incredible,” said Adams. “It’s great to be fighting 3 minute rounds again as this made a big difference in Leeds and I’m hoping for a similar outcome this time. My training has been going really well with Virgil Hunter and the team at SNAC. I can’t wait to get in the ring on 16th.





Frank Warren said: “This is without doubt THE boxing event of 2017, and I am delighted that Nicola has the chance to showcase her skills on such a huge bill. Canelo v Golovkin is among the very best fights to be made in the last decade and for Nicola to be part of it is brilliant for her and women’s boxing. I have every confidence that Nicola will become a World Champion in the professional ranks.”

Canelo and Golovkin are guaranteeing a real fight between two genuine pound-for-pound boxing stars.

The most anticipated boxing match in years pits together the world’s two best middleweights, with the Kazakh hitman putting his WBC, WBA, IBF and IBO world titles all on the line at the sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 16th.

So enticing is the matchup that the fight is drawing comparisons with middleweight classics of the past, with many experts predicting a historic event that will stand the test of time.

Canelo has steamrolled past boxing’s best names on his way to becoming a two-weight world champion, including the likes of Miguel Cotto, Shane Mosley, Amir Khan and most recently Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

In Golovkin, however, he faces an undefeated opponent who has built a formidable reputation, knocking out 33 of his 37 opponents while dominating the 160-pound middleweight division.

Fireworks are guaranteed when these two step into the ring, with neither willing to take a back step when the punches begin to fly.

Upbeat GGG CV / Timeline Gennady Golovkin

WBC middleweight champion, Gennady Golovkin has built a mighty impressive undefeated career record of 37 victories and 33 KO´s, and now it’s time to put it all to the test against Santos Saul Alvarez Barragan, better known as “Canelo” (49-1-1) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on September 16th.

“GGG” began his eye catching pro career on May 6, 2006 and from that moment his fists proved busy, winning one victory after another, to become the World Boxing Council champion, first as interim monarch and later as The absolute king of 160 pound.

Gennady GGG Golovkin is readying and steadying for the singular most important commitment of his career, in defending his crown against Saul “Canelo”Alvarez, in a brilliantly match clash that the public has been clamouring for, since “Canelo” became the king of the middleweights after defeating Puerto Rican Miguel Cotto.

“I want to win this fight because this triumph will propel me into history . I want to be remembered in the same breath as: Sugar Ray Leonard. I recall and aclaim many great middleweight champions like Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Bernard Hopkins. There are now new stories, new times and a new era for us. There are many great new stories to be told of this tremendous division, via action. ”

CHRONOLOGY OF THE BODY OF GENNADY’S WORK:

October 18, 2014 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Marco Antonio Rubio.

That night “GGG” won the interim WBC title by beating the Mexican fighter via fast track.

February 21, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Martin Murray / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Murray by TKO 11.



May 16, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Willie Monroe Jr. / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Willie Monroe by TKO in the sixth round.

October 17, 2015 / Gennady Golovkin vs. David Lemieux / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Lemieux by knockout in the 8th round.



April 23, 2016 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Dominic Wade / WBC Interim World Title.

Golovkin defeated Dominic Wade PDQ in the second round.



September 10, 2016 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Kell Brook / WBC World Title

Gennady wins in five blistering rounds.



March 18, 2017 / Gennady Golovkin vs. Daniel Jacobs / WBC World Title.

Golovkin defeated Jacobs by unanimous decision.

Now it’s crunch time. Many predict it’ll be a brief encounter between GGG and Canelo, while others think it’ll prove to be a gruelling war of attrition. Few imagine it’ll got the distance, given the power punching both are bound to unload!

FLAME OF FAME- THE CAREER OF SAUL “CANELO” ALVAREZ

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez was just fifteen, when he debuted as pro in October 2005, defeating Abraham Gonzalez by TKO. “Canelo” is a talented and disciplined boxer. With single minded commitment, he’s built a record of 49 wins, 34 KO´s, just one defeat and a draw.

With 42 consecutive victories, Saul, who had yet to reach his peak, was defeated by the best pound for pound, Floyd Mayweather jr. in 2013. Saul learned an abundance from the majority points setback, quickly placing himself right back on the path of success.

On September 16, Saul will face the Herculean challenge of fighting against formidable WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

CHRONOLOGY:

NABF WELTERWEIGHT BELT

He won on January 17, 2009 beating Luis Antonio Fitch by TKO

5 defenses: Jeferson Luis Goncalo, Michel Rosales, Euri Gonzalez, Lanardo Tyner and Brian Camechis.

WBC WELTERWEIGHT YOUTH TITLE

Conquered the title by way of the knockout on August 8, 2009 against Marat Khuzeev

1 defense: Carlos Leonardo Herrera

SILVER SUPER WELTERWEIGHT BELT

Saul became the 154-pound king on July 10, 2010 after beating Luciano Leonel Cuello by TKO

2 defenses: Carlos Manuel Baldomir and Lovemore Ndou

WBC SUPER WELTERWEIGHT VACANT WORLD TITLE

On March 5, 2011, Alvarez became world monarch by beating Matthew Hatton by unanimous decision

6 defenses: Ryan Rhodes, Alfonso Gomez, Kermit Cintron, Shane Mosley, Josesito Lopez, Austin Trout and Floyd Mayweather Jr (his only defeat).

WBC MIDDLEWEIGHT VACANT WORLD TITLE

“Canelo” conquered the 160-pound belt by unanimous decision defeating Miguel Cotto in 2015.

1 defense: Amir Khan