Unveiling the Undisputed Belt for Fury vs. Usyk Mega-fight on May 18th

The beautiful, undisputed heavyweight championship belt was revealed by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh today to be awarded to the winner of the rescheduled May 18th fight between champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first belt of this kind to be given out to the undisputed heavyweight champion, and it’ll also be the first time the boxing world has seen a four-belt champion 25 years since Lennox Lennox did it against Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Unified Glory

The unbeaten WBC champion Fury (34-0-1, 24 KOs) and IBF, WBA, WBO, and Ring champ Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) will square off on PPV for undisputed glory.

The winner of the Fury vs. Usyk clash will hold all four major belts along with, of course, the Ring belt. If Fury loses, his WBC title, along with his invisible lineal belt, will be gone, but there’s a rematch clause, so he’ll get another bite of the apple, albeit after a fight for two in between.

The Undisputed Champion Belt

The World Heavyweight Undisputed Champion belt unveiled by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh which will be awarded to the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk winner on May 18th as they are fighting for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO heavyweight world titles… pic.twitter.com/eNimhZRmue — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 5, 2024

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh showed off the beautiful undisputed heavyweight championship belt today, adorned with shiny gold and red lettering, perfect for the new King of the division to sling over his shoulder to proudly boast as being the #1 fighter in the division.

We don’t know yet what the belt possesses in terms of valuable metals, such as gold. Having the belt packed with 24K gold, diamonds, and emeralds would be ideal for this strap, but this writer didn’t see any high-priced jewels. It’s enough to win the belt.

Fury and Usyk are both receiving untold millions from the Saudis for this fight so that they won’t be hurting for money, provided they make it to the fight without pulling out with an injury for being scared.

Unifying the Landscape

Again, this will be the first time since Lennox Lewis became undisputed in 1999 that the boxing world will have the opportunity to see a four-belt champion.

We owe it to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh for making this possible. if not for him, the belts would continue to be fragmented, Fury would make defenses of his WBC belt against whoever, as he’d been doing, and Usyk would defend his three titles.