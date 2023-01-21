Unbeaten Heavyweight Moses Johnson Held To A Draw By 94-Fight Veteran Terrell Jamal Woods

Arguably the best heavyweight out there today when it comes to having the most deceptive pro record, 33 year old Terrell Jamal Woods almost pulled off yet another upset last night. Facing the unbeaten Moses Johnson in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Woods of Forrest City, Arkansas went home with a draw that could have been a win. 30 year old Johnson of Long Island, New York, was busted up around the left eye and face and he was rocked badly in the fifth round. Johnson had most of his success with his left jab and he dug in when he was hurt and bleeding.

A good fight that was filled with bursts of action, the draw did look to be a fair call, although Woods did look terribly disappointed when the cards were read out. Scores were as follows: 58-56 for Woods, 58-56 for Johnson, and 57-57. Woods, who was having his 94th pro fight last night, is now 29-55-10(21) – but to repeat, this is one of the most deceptive records in the current heavyweight division, and any fighter who judges Woods on his numbers alone can be made to pay. Johnson is now 9-0-2(7).

Johnson looked good at times, his jab serving him well, but Woods landed the heavier, more eye-catching blows all night. After the first two rounds, which this writer scored as one a piece, Woods had a strong round three, his power shots, notably his right hands, getting home. Woods also opened a cut on the side of Johnson’s left eye in this session. But then, inexplicably, Woods did nothing in round four, basically handing the round to his opponent.

Round five was big for Woods, as he cracked Johnson with three hard right hands that snapped his head back and had him holding on as he was stuck on the ropes. But the sixth and final round saw Woods take his foot off the gas yet again. Guilty of showboating and messing around during the fight he could have, perhaps should have won, Woods may well be kicking himself today.

Still, Woods, a tough, fight anyone guy who has skills, is a stark reminder of how no fighter should be judged solely by his record (as fighters such as JD Chapman, Alexander Ustinov, Rolando Soto and others have found out). And Woods, who always stays busy, already has his next fight scheduled, for February 7. Johnson might not fancy the idea of doing it again, but a return with Woods would be interesting.



