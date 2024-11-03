Unbeaten Heavyweight Damian Knyba Scores Eye-Catching KO Of Richard Lartey – Boxing Results

Last night, on the undercard of the O’Shaquie Foster-Robson Conciecao rematch – where justice was done, Foster regaining his WBC super-featherweight title after having been robbed back in July – unbeaten Polish heavyweight Damian Knyba scored a KO that got some attention. Facing Ghana’s Richard Lartey, the 28-year-old giant (at 86 inches, Knyba has the longest reach in today’s heavyweight division, and he stands an impressive 6’7”) scored a highlight reel KO in round three.

(Credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Knyba showed real power with his right hand and he dropped Lartey heavily to end the fight at 2:10 of round three. Now 14-0(8), Knyba was to have fought Lartey in the summer, but the fight was postponed. Last night’s win marks the one and only fight Knyba has had this year. Lartey, who has been in with the likes of Daniel Dubois, Fabio Wardley, and Nathan Gorman, falls to 16-8(13).

The sport is always in need of new heavyweight talent, especially big-punching heavyweight talent, and maybe Knyba can go on to do big things in the division. Yet to be really tested, the “Polish Hussar” has beaten familiar names such as Terrell Jamal Woods, Curtis Harper, Michael Polite Coffee, and now Lartey, and he is for sure a heavyweight to keep an eye on.

After a fairly brief amateur career, where he went 23-7, Knyba turned pro in June of 2021, and he has appeared on some big cards. Signed with Top Rank, the 28-year-old could have a bright future. For sure, Lartey has been stopped before, but Knyba looked impressive as he chopped Lartey down last night.

It will be interesting seeing who Top Rank match Knyba with in his next fight. Former fan-favourite from Poland, Adam Kownacki fell short at top level, but can Knyba make it all the way? It’s still too early to be able to say, but to repeat, Knyba is a talented big guy to watch as he continues to progress.