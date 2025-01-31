Knyba vs. Wawrzyk in Newark, New Jersey On Saturday

There could be a fun heavyweight fight taking place at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night, this as two Polish big men will collide. Giant Damian Knyba, unbeaten at 14-0(8) and coming off an impressive KO win over Richard Lartey, will face countryman Andrzej Wawrzyk in a scheduled 10 rounder.

Bragging rights will be at stake with this one. Kynba, who has the longest reach in the heavyweight division today, his wingspan an eye-catching 86-inches, is the much younger man at age 29. Wawrzyk, who seems to have been around forever (he had his pro debut back in 2006) is eight years the older man at age 37. Wawrzyk is 33-4(20) and he was actually beaten by common opponent Lartey, this in his last fight, in April of last year. Wawrzyk didn’t fight from September of 2016 to September of 2022.

How much Wawrzyk – who has been in with names like Alexander Povetkin, Danny Williams, Frans Botha, and Kubrat Pulev – has left we don’t know. Kynba, who stands an impressive 6’7,” has to be looked at as the favourite in this fight, his advantages in youth, size (Wawrzyk is a big guy himself at a listed 6’5”) and punching power making it this way. But then again, who knows how good Knyba really is?

Again, we could get a fun fight with this one, between two men who will each have plenty of fan support in what might be a rocking Prudential Centre. Wawrzyk has been stopped three times and doubtless Knyba will be looking to make it four times tomorrow night. But as we all know, whenever two heavyweights climb into the ring to do battle pretty much anything can happen. Can Wawrzyk take Knyba, who has yet to go beyond the eighth round, to some places he has not been to in a fight before?

Maybe so.

Prudential Center, Newark, NJ Date/Time: February 1, 2025 | Main Card: 7 PM ET, 3 am UK

