Heavyweight Great Larry Holmes Turns 75......And Holmes Boxed 75 Times As A Pro!

Former heavyweight king Larry Holmes today celebrates his 75th birthday, and the milestone number has a little added significance as it just so happens that “The Easton Assassin” boxed exactly 75 times as a professional. Holmes, who boxed from 1973 to 2002, and who exited the sport with a final record of 69-6(44) ruled the heavyweight landscape from June of 1978 to September of 1985.

Holmes is regarded today as one of the very finest, one of the most skilled, one of the toughest, and one of the most courageous big men in the history of the division. Holmes also ranks as special due to his awesome left jab, with it arguably being THE best of all time, and because of his at times almost supernatural recuperative powers.

Holmes’ jab was a thing of beauty, with the weapon befuddling, even bewitching an opponent. Holmes’ ability to get back up from the raw, bang-on-the-chin bombs Earnie Shavers and Renaldo Snipes cracked him with remains the stuff of legend. But it’s all true, Holmes somehow not only survived after taking Shavers’ best and Snipes’ best, but he got up to win, and by stoppage.

Holmes also gave us what arguably ranks as the single greatest round in heavyweight history, this the epic, it was all on the line 15th round of his war with Ken Norton. Yes, Holmes was special. Holmes ducked no man, he reigned for over seven years, and the warrior from Easton, Pennsylvania made a hugely impressive 20 world title retentions.

Among the fine fighters Holmes defeated during his long career:

Shavers

Norton

Mike Weaver

Snipes

Gerry Cooney

Randy “Tex” Cobb

Tim Witherspoon

James “Bonecrusher” Smith

Carl Williams.

And of course, Holmes, when he finally lost both his grip on the heavyweight crown and his unbeaten record, came after a most controversial decision, this 15 round points loss Holmes suffered against Michael Spinks. The rematch resulted in an even more debatable decision, with Spinks edging Holmes again. Retiring with a bad taste in his mouth, Holmes then came back, with him being savaged by a peak Mike Tyson. That, we all felt, was the end. But astonishingly, Holmes, a born fighter, came back again, with him having no less than 24 additional fights after the Tyson disaster. And Holmes earned two cracks at winning back the title, with him dropping somewhat close decisions in honorable performances against Evander Holyfield and then Oliver McCall.

Holmes’ last great win came in 1992 when he upset Ray Mercer. Holmes was 42 years old at the time. Stopped just once, this when he entered the ring being rusty for the Tyson fight, Holmes had one of the best chins in heavyweight history. And that jab……and that ability to come back when hurt…….and those title defenses…….and that quite amazing list of beaten opponents.

Yeah, Larry Holmes ranks as a very special fighter.