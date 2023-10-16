UK PPV Price Confirmed For Fury – Ngannou Fight!

Last week, a veritable bombshell was dropped in terms of the hefty pay-per-view price tag attached to the October 28 “Baddest against the Baddest” fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, the event (let’s call it that) to set a US fight fan back $79.99. Now the UK PPV fee has been confirmed.

UK fight fans will not be forced to fork out anywhere close to as much as US fans, the fight to go out for £21.95 on TNT Sports.

£21.95 is a slight increase on some recent pay-per-views, that cost a fan a fraction under £20.00. However, the £21.95 price tag is not THAT bad, seeing as how there was some fear and concern the fight would set a UK fight fan back as much as £39.99. Thankfully, the powers that be have not gone that far!

Still, as decent as the under card is for the show in Saudi Arabia: Fabio Wardley-David Adeleye, Martin Bakole-Carlos Takam, Joseph Parker-Simon Kean, Arslanbek-Junior Wright being okay, not great, but okay fights, the British heavyweight title fight aside, this one being one to genuinely look forward to – £21.95 is a lot of money to plenty of people during these hard times.

Will YOU be buying the pay-per-view?

The Fury Vs Ngannou fight has generated a lot of hype, while the advertising campaign has really been quite something, what with that incredible promo video, the fight being advertised on the brand new Sphere in Las Vegas (this at great cost) and with Fury even having a statue of his likeness erected near Tower Bridge in London. And the fight WILL pull in good P-P-V numbers.

This doesn’t mean we should be getting offered this fight, such a mismatch as it is seen as by most; not from a primed and peaking WBC heavyweight champion who is, for most, the best big man on the planet. Fury going for this one, a perceived cash-grab, disappointed a lot of fans, who want instead to see Fury fight the big fights with Oleksandr Usyk, Anthony Joshua, and one or two other guys. We are supposed to be getting the Fury-Usyk fight a short time after the Riyadh affair, the exact date of the undisputed heavyweight title fight reliant on Fury coming through unscathed against the former UFC heavyweight champ.

Again, will YOU be buying the P-P-V on October 28?