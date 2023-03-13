Tyson Fury’s Latest Demand: “No F*****g Rematch Clause” In Usyk Fight

Tyson Fury has uploaded another short video, in which he lays down yet another demand going into the (we hope) April 29 heavyweight unification battle with rival champion Oleksandr Usyk. Fury as we know got his way with regards to the purse split being 70-30 in his favour, with WBA, IBF, WBO champ Usk perhaps calling Fury’s bluff by accepting this split, perhaps not (was Fury actually bluffing?)

Now, in another foul language-ridden post, the reigning WBC champ has stated that there will be “no f*****g rematch clause” going into the Usk fight. “Let’s raise the ante even more,” Fury said.

“Hi, Tyson Fury here. Just a quick one. I’ve been speaking to the lawyers today, and Usyk’s people are talking about rematch clauses and all that bollocks. Here’s one to up the ante, how about there is no f*****g rematch clause! For both of us. Let’s up the ante completely. Never worry about what’s in the future and how many more dollars you can get after you’ve been defeated. Worry about the fight – April 29th. No rematch clause, the winner takes the glory, the loser goes home with his dick in his hand. How about that! Agree to that, you f*****g b***h.”

Charming, as usual.

Fury seems to have it in his head that Usyk is the greedy person here, not himself. But Usyk, as we know, hands over a huge amount of his ring earnings to his struggling countrymen and women in war torn Ukraine, and will do so again when he’s been paid for this fight. That’s another story though, you could say.

But in terms of a rematch between these two, why not? Rematches usually take place if fight-one was either thrillingly great or was controversial in some way, if its result was controversial. We could well get both things with this fight. Or maybe you, like so many fans, feel strongly there are too many rematch clauses in boxing these days? Maybe you agree with Fury, that it should be a one-fight deal and done?

Or is Fury looking at the Usyk fight as being his final fight? Or then again, is Fury, knowing the Usyk people are very much determined to get a rematch clause in place, being difficult on purpose? Might this issue prove to be a stumbling block in the final negotiations ahead of this still unsigned fight?

We all hope not of course. For now, though, Tyson Fury has made it clear again he is the man in the driving seat as far as the negotiations have gone/are going leading up to this fight.