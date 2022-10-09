Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora III – A Foregone Conclusion?

It’s not officially official yet, but it seems very likely that WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury will fight Derek Chisora on December 3. The Telegraph reported how the fight has been “agreed” and will go ahead in Cardiff. As we all know, Fury teased us with the possibility of a mega-fight with Anthony Joshua on the December 3 date, yet due to AJ failing to meet Fury’s (impossible) deadlines, the fight collapsed.

So in comes Chisora (most likely; things are as we know subject to change as far as Tyson Fury’s career is concerned). The immediate reaction plenty of fight fans have had as far as this fight goes is, will this go down as one of the most unnecessary trilogies in heavyweight boxing history? Fury won fights one and two in commanding and dominant fashion, the rematch especially, and it seems that all we will see on December 3 is tough warrior Chisora being given another beating; one he cannot afford to take at age 39 (on December 29th), after having spent almost 16 long years in the pro ring.

Some other questions spring to mind:

Will this fight go out on pay-per-view, and if so, for how much – and who will actually pay to see it if it is PPV?

Will the WBC sanction this as a world title fight (as of right now, Chisora is not ranked in the WBC top-15 at heavyweight)?

Will Fury’s reputation suffer greatly if he fights Chisora next and proceeds to give him a nasty-to-watch hiding?

Will YOU watch this fight, be it for “free” or on PPV?

Usually, a boxing trilogy takes place either because fights one and two were thrillers and the rubber-match simply had to happen, or because something controversial happened in fights one or fight two, maybe a hugely debatable decision being handed in, and the third fight had to happen in the interests of fairness. Neither thing happened in the two fights between Fury and Chisora.

So is the third fight, as far as its result goes, a foregone conclusion? It sure seems so. Nothing short of a truly stunning performance from Chisora would make this anything other than the Tyson Fury Show. Still, as bad as this fight is seemingly destined to be in terms of it being competitive, things could have been worse. At least now Fury is not fighting the even less deserving Manuel Charr. At least we think so at the moment!