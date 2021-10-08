Weights: Tyson Fury 277 vs. Deontay Wilder 238

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury weighed in at a fat-looking 277-lbs, a career-high for him, at Friday’s weigh-in for his trilogy match against Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder on Saturday, October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With all the expletives Fury was firing at the calm-looking Wilder, it’s not surprising that there wasn’t a face-off. Two days ago after Wednesday’s press conference, Fury said he would have head-butted had he faced off with Wilder and he sounded 100% serious.

Wilder looked like a statue weighing in at a career-high 238 lbs, which was seven pounds heavier than his previous career-high of 231 lbs last year.

One could tell fast Wilder’s quick and agile movements around the ring that the extra weight isn’t going to slow him down on Saturday night. If anything, the extra weight will make Wilder more lethal with his punches.

Tyson looking REALLY fat

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) may have ruined whatever chance he had of winning the fight by coming in so flabby for this fight. He appears to have gotten the idea in his head that bigger would be better for the trilogy match. It’s going to turn around and bite him on his backside on Saturday.

Weighing an odd hat a cut-off WBC t-shirt in what appeared to be a move to cover up his flabby midsection, Fury mostly kept his back to the audience after weighing in.

It looks painfully obvious that Fury wanted to hide the fat around his middle, but you could still see it. Even Fury’s arms looked fat and nowhere near as toned as they were a year and a half ago when he defeated Wilder by a seventh round knockout.

“I have rejuvenated myself and I can’t wait to show the world what I’m all about,” said Wilder after the weigh-in. “I’m reintroducing myself to the world.”

“It means total obliteration of a dosser,” said Fury when asked what it means to be defending his WBC title once again. “277 pounds.

Fury predicting hurt for Deontay

“I’m going to put him in the royal infirmary after this fight, don’t worry about that.

“Nothing. It’s one s*** house teaching another s*** house how to fight,” said Fury when asked what it means to Wilder to have new coach Malik Scott in his corner. “Both are proper losers and both aren’t worth a sausage. He can’t teach him anything.

“With him severely hurt on the floor, smashed to hits,” said Fury when asked how he sees the fight ending with Wilder. “He was complaining last time that he had a cracked skull and an injured arm.

“I cannot wait until Saturday night. I’m really going to severely damage him. He’ll be unrecognizable after the fight.

“His little pretty wife won’t recognize him down there. I’ll send him home butchered like a butcher’s block.

With all the children watching the weigh-in at home, it’s too bad Fury couldn’t keep things clean instead of having such a potty-mouth.

As the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, Fury is supposed to be a role modal for young kids. Instead, we get this file-mouthed Fury, painting a picture of wanting to put Wilder in the hospital. This is supposed to be a sport.

Other weights on the Fury vs. Wilder III card:

Efe Ajagba 237 vs. Frank Sanchez 240

Robert Helenius 246 vs. Adam Kownacki 258

Jared Anderson 240 vs. Vladimir Tereshkin 256

Edgar Berlanga 168 vs. Marcelo Coceres 166.5

Julian Williams 156.5 vs. Vladimir Hernandez 153.5