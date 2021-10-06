Watch LIVE: Fury vs. Wilder 3 Las Vegas Press Conference

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III fight week events will stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook as the heavyweight rivals near their upcoming trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday, October 9 in an ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wednesday, October 6: Fury vs. Wilder III Final Press Conference

5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT

Thursday, October 7: Fury vs. Wilder III Undercard Press Conference

2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. PT/6:00 p.m. GMT

Friday, October 8: Fury vs. Wilder III Official Weigh-In

5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT

ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies. It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will be aired: a battle of unbeatens in Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, and rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson against fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.

The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

WBC STATISTICS WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

October 9, 2021 / Las Vegas, Nevada / T-Mobile Arena

TOP RANK & TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENT:

"The Gypsy King" TYSON FURY (United Kingdom) WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense Age: 33 / Date of birth: August 12, 1988 Residence: Wilmslow, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom Record: 30-0-1, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 193 / World championship fights: 2-0-1, 1 KO Height: 6'9″ – 206cm / Reach: 85″ – 216cm / Stance: Right-handed Manager: MTK Global / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward

DEONTAY "The Bronze Bomber" WILDER (USA) Ranked WBC No. 1 at Heavyweight Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 10 Successful Title Defenses Age: 35 / Date of birth: October 22, 1985 Residence, birthplace: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA Record: 42-1-1, 41 KOs / Total rounds: 150 / World championship fights: 10-1-1, 9 KOs Height: 6'7″ – 201cm / Reach: 83″ – 211cm / Stance: Right-handed Advisor: Al Haymon / Managers: Jay Deas, Shelly Finkel / Trainer: Malik Scott

MEMORABLE WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Feb. 22, 2020 Tyson Fury TKO7 Deontay Wilder – Las Vegas Nov. 23, 2019 Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz – Las Vegas Dec. 1 2018 Deontay Wilder D12 Tyson Fury – Los Angeles Jan. 17, 2015 Deontay Wilder W12 Bermane Stiverne – Las Vegas Oct. 11, 2008 Vitali Klitschko TKO9 Samuel Peter – Berlin Mar. 8, 2008 Samuel Peter TKO6 Oleg Maskaev – Cancun Apr. 24, 2004 Vitali Klitschko KO8 Corrie Sanders – Los Angeles Jun. 21, 2003 Lennox Lewis TKO6 Vitali Klitschko – Los Angeles Jun. 8, 2002 Lennox Lewis KO8 Mike Tyson – Memphis Nov. 17, 2001 Lennox Lewis KO4 Hasim Rahman – Las Vegas Apr. 22, 2001 Hasim Rahman KO5 Lennox Lewis – Brakpan Mar. 19, 1999 Lennox Lewis D12 Evander Holyfield – New York Sep. 2, 1995 Frank Bruno W12 Oliver McCall – London May 8, 1993 Lennox Lewis W12 Tony Tucker – Las Vegas Apr. 19, 1001 Evander Holyfield W12 George Foreman – Atlantic City Mar. 18, 1991 Mike Tyson TKO7 Donovan Ruddock (Eliminator) – Las Vegas Oct. 25, 1990 Evander Holyfield KO3 James Douglas – Las Vegas Feb. 11, 1990 James Douglas KO10 Mike Tyson – Tokyo Jul. 21, 1989 Mike Tyson TKO1 Carl Williams – Atlantic City June 27, 1988 Mike Tyson KO1 Michael Spinks – Atlantic City Nov. 22, 1986 Mike Tyson TKO2 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas Mar. 22, 1986 Trevor Berbick W12 Pinklon Thomas – Las Vegas Apr. 11, 1981 Larry Holmes W15 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas Sep. 28, 1979 Larry Homes TKO11 Earnie Shavers – Las Vegas Jun. 9, 1978 Larry Holmes W15 Ken Norton – Las Vegas Oct. 1, 1975 Muhammad Ali TKO15 Joe Frazier – Manila Oct. 30, 1974 Muhammad Ali KO8 George Foreman – Kinshasa Mar. 8, 1971 Joe Frazier W15 Muhammad Ali – New York Dec. 10, 1968 Joe Frazier W15 Oscar Bonavena – Philadelphia May 21, 1966 Muhammad Ali TKO6 Henry Cooper – London

WBC TOP 10 1. Muhammad Ali (US) 2. Mike Tyson (US) 3. Lennox Lewis (GB) 4. Larry Holmes (US) 5. Evander Holyfield (US) 6. George Foreman (US) 7. Joe Frazier (US) 8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)

10. Ken Norton (US)

9. Sonny Liston (US)
10. Ken Norton (US)

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS
1. Sonny Liston (US) 1963 – 1964
2. Muhammad Ali (US) 1964 – 1967
3. Joe Frazier (US) 1968 – 1973
4. George Foreman (US) 1973 – 1974
5. Muhammad Ali (US) * 1974 – 1978
6. Leon Spinks (US) 1978
7. Ken Norton (US) 1977 – 1978
8. Larry Holmes (US) 1978 – 1983
9. Tim Witherspoon (US) 1984
10. Pinklon Thomas (US) 1984 – 1985
11. Trevor Berbick (Can) 1986
12. Mike Tyson (US) 1986 – 1990
13. James Douglas (US) 1990
14. Evander Holyfield (US) 1990 – 1992
15. Riddick Bowe (US) 1992
16. Lennox Lewis (GB) 1993 – 1994
17. Oliver McCall (US) 1994 – 1995
18. Frank Bruno (GB) 1995 – 1996
19. Mike Tyson (US) * 1996
20. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 1997 – 2001
21. Hasim Rahman (US) 2001
22. Lennox Lewis (GB) * 2001 – 2003
23. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine) 2004
24. Hasim Rahman (US) * 2005 – 2006
25. Oleg Maskaev (Kazakhstan) 2006 – 2008
26. Samuel Peter (Nigeria) Interim 2007 – 2008
27. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine)* 2008 – 2014
28. Bermane Stiverne (Haiti-US) 2014 – 2015
29. Deontay Wilder (US) 2015 – 2020
30. Tyson Fury (GB) 2020 –

* Regained title

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
24 heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).
116 heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.