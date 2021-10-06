Watch LIVE: Fury vs. Wilder 3 Las Vegas Press Conference

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III fight week events will stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook as the heavyweight rivals near their upcoming trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday, October 9 in an ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Wednesday, October 6: Fury vs. Wilder III Final Press Conference
5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT

Thursday, October 7: Fury vs. Wilder III Undercard Press Conference
2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. PT/6:00 p.m. GMT

Friday, October 8: Fury vs. Wilder III Official Weigh-In
5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT

ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies. It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will be aired: a battle of unbeatens in Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, and rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson against fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.

The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and Fox Deportes.

Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

WBC STATISTICS WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

October 9, 2021 / Las Vegas, Nevada / T-Mobile Arena

TOP RANK & TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENT:

“The Gypsy King” TYSON FURY (United Kingdom)

 

WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense
Age: 33 / Date of birth: August 12, 1988
Residence: Wilmslow, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Record: 30-0-1, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 193 / World championship fights: 2-0-1, 1 KO
Height: 6’9″ – 206cm / Reach: 85″ – 216cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: MTK Global / Trainer: Sugarhill Steward

DEONTAY “The Bronze Bomber” WILDER (USA)

 

Ranked WBC No. 1 at Heavyweight
Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 10 Successful Title Defenses
Age: 35 / Date of birth: October 22, 1985
Residence, birthplace: Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA
Record: 42-1-1, 41 KOs / Total rounds: 150 / World championship fights: 10-1-1, 9 KOs
Height: 6’7″ – 201cm / Reach: 83″ – 211cm / Stance: Right-handed

Advisor: Al Haymon / Managers: Jay Deas, Shelly Finkel / Trainer: Malik Scott

MEMORABLE WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

 

Feb. 22, 2020   Tyson Fury TKO7 Deontay Wilder – Las Vegas
Nov. 23, 2019   Deontay Wilder KO7 Luis Ortiz – Las Vegas
Dec. 1 2018     Deontay Wilder D12 Tyson Fury – Los Angeles
Jan. 17, 2015   Deontay Wilder W12 Bermane Stiverne – Las Vegas
Oct. 11, 2008   Vitali Klitschko TKO9 Samuel Peter – Berlin
Mar. 8, 2008     Samuel Peter TKO6 Oleg Maskaev – Cancun
Apr. 24, 2004   Vitali Klitschko KO8 Corrie Sanders – Los Angeles
Jun. 21, 2003   Lennox Lewis TKO6 Vitali Klitschko – Los Angeles
Jun. 8, 2002     Lennox Lewis KO8 Mike Tyson – Memphis
Nov. 17, 2001   Lennox Lewis KO4 Hasim Rahman – Las Vegas
Apr. 22, 2001   Hasim Rahman KO5 Lennox Lewis – Brakpan
Mar. 19, 1999   Lennox Lewis D12 Evander Holyfield – New York
Sep. 2, 1995    Frank Bruno W12 Oliver McCall – London
May 8, 1993     Lennox Lewis W12 Tony Tucker – Las Vegas
Apr. 19, 1001   Evander Holyfield W12 George Foreman – Atlantic City
Mar. 18, 1991   Mike Tyson TKO7 Donovan Ruddock (Eliminator) – Las Vegas
Oct. 25, 1990   Evander Holyfield KO3 James Douglas – Las Vegas
Feb. 11, 1990   James Douglas KO10 Mike Tyson – Tokyo
Jul. 21, 1989    Mike Tyson TKO1 Carl Williams – Atlantic City
June 27, 1988  Mike Tyson KO1 Michael Spinks – Atlantic City
Nov. 22, 1986   Mike Tyson TKO2 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas
Mar. 22, 1986   Trevor Berbick W12 Pinklon Thomas – Las Vegas
Apr. 11, 1981   Larry Holmes W15 Trevor Berbick – Las Vegas
Sep. 28, 1979   Larry Homes TKO11 Earnie Shavers – Las Vegas
Jun. 9, 1978     Larry Holmes W15 Ken Norton – Las Vegas
Oct. 1, 1975     Muhammad Ali TKO15 Joe Frazier – Manila
Oct. 30, 1974   Muhammad Ali KO8 George Foreman – Kinshasa
Mar. 8, 1971     Joe Frazier W15 Muhammad Ali – New York
Dec. 10, 1968   Joe Frazier W15 Oscar Bonavena – Philadelphia
May 21, 1966   Muhammad Ali TKO6 Henry Cooper – London

WBC TOP 10

1. Muhammad Ali (US)

2. Mike Tyson (US)
3. Lennox Lewis (GB)
4. Larry Holmes (US)
5. Evander Holyfield (US)
6. George Foreman (US)
7. Joe Frazier (US)
8. Vitaly Klitschko (Ukraine)
9. Sonny Liston (US)
10. Ken Norton (US)

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONS

1. Sonny Liston (US)                 1963 – 1964
2. Muhammad Ali (US)              1964 – 1967
3. Joe Frazier (US)                    1968 – 1973
4. George Foreman (US)           1973 – 1974
5. Muhammad Ali (US) *            1974 – 1978
6. Leon Spinks (US)                  1978
7. Ken Norton (US)                    1977 – 1978
8. Larry Holmes (US)                 1978 – 1983
9. Tim Witherspoon (US)           1984
10. Pinklon Thomas (US)           1984 – 1985
11. Trevor Berbick (Can)            1986
12. Mike Tyson (US)                  1986 – 1990
13. James Douglas (US)            1990
14. Evander Holyfield (US)        1990 – 1992
15. Riddick Bowe (US)              1992
16. Lennox Lewis (GB)              1993 – 1994
17. Oliver McCall (US)               1994 – 1995
18. Frank Bruno (GB)                1995 – 1996
19. Mike Tyson (US) *                1996
20. Lennox Lewis (GB) *            1997 – 2001
21. Hasim Rahman (US)            2001
22. Lennox Lewis (GB) *            2001 – 2003
23. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine)      2004
24. Hasim Rahman (US) *         2005 – 2006
25. Oleg Maskaev (Kazakhstan) 2006 – 2008
26. Samuel Peter (Nigeria) Interim 2007 – 2008
27. Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine)*     2008 – 2014
28. Bermane Stiverne (Haiti-US) 2014 – 2015
29. Deontay Wilder (US)           2015 – 2020
30. Tyson Fury (GB)                  2020 –

* Regained title

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

24 heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).

116 heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.
WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.