Watch LIVE: Fury vs. Wilder 3 Las Vegas Press Conference

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III fight week events will stream live on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook as the heavyweight rivals near their upcoming trilogy showdown taking place this Saturday, October 9 in an ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Wednesday, October 6: Fury vs. Wilder III Final Press Conference
5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT
Thursday, October 7: Fury vs. Wilder III Undercard Press Conference
2:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. PT/6:00 p.m. GMT
Friday, October 8: Fury vs. Wilder III Official Weigh-In
5:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. CT/2:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. GMT
ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).
The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies. It follows a controversial draw in December 2018 that saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns, and the dramatic February 2020 rematch, where Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.
Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will be aired: a battle of unbeatens in Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez, a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki, and rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson against fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.
The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and Fox Deportes.
Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.
WBC STATISTICS WBC HEAVYWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
October 9, 2021 / Las Vegas, Nevada / T-Mobile Arena
TOP RANK & TGB PROMOTIONS PRESENT:
“The Gypsy King” TYSON FURY (United Kingdom)
WBC Heavyweight World Champion / 1st Title Defense
Age: 33 / Date of birth: August 12, 1988
Residence: Wilmslow, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Record: 30-0-1, 21 KOs / Total rounds: 193 / World championship fights: 2-0-1, 1 KO
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE HEAVYWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
24 heavyweight world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Muhammad Ali (US), Mike Tyson (US), Lennox Lewis two times (GB), Hasim Rahman (US), Vitali Klitschko (Ukraine).
116 heavyweight world championship fights have been held in WBC history.