Tyson Fury to fight Derek Chisora on Dec.3rd says Frank Warren

Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury will be fighting Derek Chisora (33-12, 23 KOs) next on December 3rd.

This is a bit of a disappointment for the boxing public, as they were hoping Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) would be defending his WBC heavyweight title against a quality fighter after his mega-fight against Anthony Joshua fell through for the December 3rd date.

The 38-year-old Chisora falls far short of being a durable opponent for Fury, considering he’s lost three out of his last four fights and has looked badly over the hill.

Fury has already beaten Chisora twice in one-sided fights, so it’s difficult to know why he’s picked him for the third time. To be sure, Chisora is a household name in the UK and well-known by casual boxing fans.

For that reason, it’s a fight that will sell more tickets and pay-per-view buys than if Fury had picked a talented contender like Andy Ruiz Jr, Filip Hrgovic, Frank Sanchez, or Joe Joyce.

Warren, unbelievably says Chisora might give Fury a better fight than Anthony Joshua would have for the December 3rd date.

That’s not likely, as Chisora has looked beyond dreadful in his last three fights, and at this point in his career, he would probably lose to every contender in the top 20 in the division.

Yeah, Chisora is coming off a questionable 12 round split decision victory over Kubrat Pulev in his last fight, but only because the Bulgarian is 41 years old and nowhere near the fighter that soundly beat Derek in their first match in 2016.

It was alarming how slow & exhausted Chisora looked against Pulev and Joseph Parker. The deterioration in Chisora is impossible to miss. He looks so slow and exhausted, even when having a conversation.

“We’ve got the highest ranked opponent, which is Derek Chisora,” said Frank Warren told iFL TV about Tyson Fury’s next opponent on December 3rd. “That’s where we’re going, and that’ll be on December the third.”

“I hope it’ll be competitive, but I think Tyson is head & shoulders above all of them anyway,” Warren said about the possibility of Fury vs. Chisora not being competitive.

“I think Derek might give him a better fight than Anthony Joshua. I’m not being disrespectful to him. I just think he [Joshua] is more vulnerable.

“He’s a warrior. He’s going to keep trying and give all he’s got,” said Warren when asked if Chisora is an improved fighter. “Anything can happen in boxing, but I believe in Tyson.

“We’ll make that when we get it over the line, and we’ll have a press conference in due course,” said Warren when asked if the Fury-Chisora III fight will take place at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

“Let him fight Chisora, and if he gets through that, then let him fight the big one. That’s what it’s all been about this year, really.

“Everybody is on the same page with that. No one is trying to duck out of that fight,” said Warren about Fury fighting Oleksandr Usyk in early next year.