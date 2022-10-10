George Kambosos complaining about Devin Haney’s clinching from their first fight

George Kambosos Jr is still bitter about the number of times that Devin Haney expertly tied him up last June in his one-sided 12 round unanimous decision in Melbourne, Australia.

Ultimately, the clinching had nothing to do with the fight’s outcome. Haney’s jab was the main factor in his victory, and Kambosos was helpless to get past it. The clinching played a small role in Haney’s lopsided victory that night.

Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) will be getting a second chance against Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) this Saturday, October 15th, in their headliner on ESPN at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The fight card starts at 10:30 p.m. ET.

For the rematch, Kambosos kept his mouth shut during the build-up, choosing to keep a low profile rather than making a nuisance of himself with his bragging.

“Out of reach, out of site. I’m very zoned in physically & mentally. I’m focused on one job. I’m not distracted by anything else,” said George Kambosos Jr to Fighthype about his upcoming fight against Devin Haney on Saturday.

“I’m very excited about October 16th. That’s where I’ll do my talking. That’s where I’ll show myself under those bright lights, but for now, I’m zoned in for my job.

“That’s how the fight went, tough for the fans, tough on myself. Not a fan-friendly fight,” said Kambosos about Haney supposedly clinching him 59 times in their first fight last June.

Kambosos seems still very bitter about his loss, and it’s sad that he’s grasping at straws by fixating on the clinching that Haney did in the fight rather than recognizing his lack of answers for what Devin was doing inside the ring.

“We’re really excited about the breaking news that we have a great referee in place,” said Kambosos. “He loves to let the fight flow, and he lets the inside work.

“I’ve got to thank my father, Jim Kambosos, who has been working nonstop behind the scenes with a lot of back & forth. It’s great to see the outcome of that.

“Obviously myself, managing myself and being a little bit involved. I let my father, my adviser, take control of that. It’s a good thing for the fans, a good thing for the fight, and a great thing for my story. Let’s see us get this fight now.

“Yeah, it is. It’s exciting because I’ve been here before. I know the feeling; I know when I’ve been doubted; I know when I’m an underdog. I

“I’m the one hunting again where people don’t expect me to do anything in this fight for whatever reason. They forget that I was champion not so long ago and what I had done in previous fights.

“It’s okay. We like it like this. We like to be out of sight, out of reach, and to be doubted because come Sunday afternoon, they will see,” said Kambosos Jr.