Tyson Fury: “Time to take back what I never lost”

Tyson Fury posted a photo of himself dressed as Lawrence of Arabia today on Twitter, saying that he’s going to “Take back what I never lost.” Fury is in denial about him never having lost his titles.

If Fury had fought his mandatory, he wouldn’t have been stripped of his IBF belt.

He would have defended his titles six years ago if he had his act together, and he can’t blame the sanctioning bodies for him letting things unravel.

Fury lost them alright by his own doing, and he’ll lose his WBC belt again if he doesn’t come up with a good game plan. Fury’s game plan for his last fight against Deontay Wilder, which involved many rough-housing tactics, might not work against Joshua. The element of surprise is gone now.

Fury has his work cut out for him to try and beat IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua on August 14th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This is a big ask for Fury to beat Joshua because his fighting style is the equivalent of kryptonite to the way he fights.

Once Joshua starts unloading on Fury with combinations as he did against Kubrat Pulev, the fight could be over within a blink of an eye.

The fight is expected to be made official this well as long as the arbitration hearing for the Deontay Wilder trilogy match doesn’t go against Fury. If so, Fury will likely need to dig deep to pay Wilder a huge step aside fee to get him to go away temporarily.

With the risk that an improved Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) would present, he could ruin the Fury vs. Joshua fight if he were to knockout ‘The Gypsy King.’

Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) is still bitter about having lost his IBF, WBA, and WBC heavyweight titles when his life fell apart after his upset win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

At the time, the sanctioning bodies had no choice but to strip Fury of his belts because he was too busy living it up, celebrating his win over the past his prime 36-year-old Klitschko.

Time to take back what I never lost. Every belt there all mine chump! pic.twitter.com/nBDYizOlGX — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 17, 2021

On Sunday, it was revealed that Joshua and Fury will both be receiving $75 million of the huge $155 million site fee for the clash. In addition to this purse amount, there will be pay-per-upside that could swell their pay to over $100 million each.