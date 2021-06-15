Tyson Fury taunts Deontay Wilder and trainer Malik Scott

Tyson Fury seemed to enjoy taunting Deontay Wilder and his new trainer Malik Scott during Tuesday’s press conference for their trilogy match on July 24th.

With former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) choosing not to speak during most of the press conference, it left his trainer Malik to be the only guy who could speak up from his side.

Interestingly, Malik’s rationale for going at it verbally with WBC champion Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) was because he commented on how Deontay can’t learn anything new that will change the outcome of their trilogy match on July 24th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

So it seemed that Malik’s decision to fire back at Fury was more about him not liking his attack on him rather than coming to the defense of the silent Wilder, who wasn’t speaking at all.

Fury and Malik Scott go at it

Tyson Fury: “You can’t expect him to do something that you couldn’t do.”

Malik Scott: “Like what? Knock you out?”

Fury: “Yeah.”

Scott: “But you and me never fought, Tyson. You busted my eardrum when we sparred.”

Fury: “But we did spar, didn’t we?”

Scott: “You’re a 260-lb man that can fight. You busted my eardrum the first time we sparred. That’s not something to brag about. You can fight. That’s what you do.”

Fury: “I know, but you can’t teach him to be a great fighter when you weren’t. Just because you both got your eardrums busted in sparring and fights, but I can’t see him [Wilder] do anything different. Maybe I’m wrong, but who knows?”

Scott: “The first time we boxed, he burst my eardrum, and then I came back to box him the next day, and then the next day it happened, and I couldn’t hear, and I couldn’t continue to box. That’s nothing to brag about. That s*** happens in boxing.”

Fury: “Of course. You brought it up. You said I popped your eardrum. While we’re on the subject of ear-busting, don’t you think it’s funny that I bust both of these guy’s eardrums? Trainer and fighter, crazy statistics.”

Wilder will need to help promote the fight with Fury if he wants it to bring in huge PPV numbers.

It’s not going to work if Fury is the only one that the boxing fans and media have to listen to during the next five and half weeks.

A lot of what Fury says daily is repetitive insults that he recycles, which is why Wilder needs to help sell this fight.

It’s going to get old real fast if all Fury is saying is that Wilder is a “dosser” and that he’s just taking the fight for more without believing he can win.