Tyson Fury said Deontay Wilder hits harder than anyone he fought. Not Wladimir Klitschko. Not Dillian Whyte. Not Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder. The statement will surprise nobody who watched their three fights, but it confirms what most assumed: raw power still separates Wilder from the technical heavyweights Fury has shared a ring with.
Wilder threw right hands that could end a fight in a fraction of a second, and Fury knows it because he got hit by several. He survived two knockdowns in their first fight, including one in the twelfth round that looked brutal. He got dropped again in their third encounter. Both times he got up. Most heavyweights would not have.
Why Wilder Still Defines Fury’s Career
Wilder remains the most dangerous opponent Fury faced because danger in boxing is not always about skill. One punch from Wilder could erase forty minutes of dominance. That changes how a fighter operates. Fury had to be perfect against Wilder in a way he did not against Klitschko or Usyk. Klitschko was methodical. Usyk was precise. Wilder was violent.
The trilogy with Wilder also delivered the kind of drama that makes legacies. Their first fight ended in a draw that felt like a Fury win. Their second was a destructive stoppage in Fury’s favor. Their third was brutal and exhausting, with both men hurt before Fury finished it in the eleventh. Those fights built Fury’s reputation as much as any belt he collected afterward.
What Gets Remembered
Fury has fought better boxers. Usyk outworked him. Klitschko had more experience. But Wilder had the kind of power that makes people remember fights years later.
Fury is now retired again, or semi-retired, or waiting for the right offer. His recent loss to Usyk will define his final chapter unless he fights again and wins something significant. But when people talk about what made Fury great, they will mention Wilder first. Not because Wilder was the best fighter Fury beat, but because he was the one who could have ended everything with one punch.
Wilder is not fighting at the level he once did. His last performance was a loss to Joseph Parker. He is still dangerous, but the aura is fading.
