Eubank Jr vs. Health: Summer Return at 168

Shalom says the issue had nothing to do with the weight cuts. Then he says maybe it got worse because of them. Then he says rehydration clauses should be banned because they’re dangerous. You can follow that logic as far as you want, but it still leaves Eubank lying in a hospital bed two weeks after a fight, getting flushed out of whatever was eating him alive during camp. That’s not a weight cut problem. That’s a body giving up.

What the weight tells you

Eubank missed weight for the first Benn fight and had to deal with a rehydration clause for both. That means he was cutting hard to make 160, then trying not to balloon past 170 by fight night. For a man who used to fight at 168 without issue, that’s a strange place to live. The promoter says it won’t happen again, which is the easiest promise to make when the fighter already got broken trying it twice.

The move back to super middleweight makes sense on paper. Eubank beat James DeGale there in 2019, back when his body still did what he asked it to. Now the division is wide open after Terence Crawford walked away from the belts last month, and the sanctioning bodies will hand out straps to anyone willing to fight their mandatory. But Eubank isn’t chasing alphabet titles at this stage. He’s chasing whatever version of himself still works.

What recovery means at 36

Shalom keeps saying Eubank will make a full recovery, like that’s a medical diagnosis instead of a hope. Full recovery from what, exactly, we still don’t know. Eubank posted a video from a hospital bed and called it hell, but he wouldn’t say more than that at the press conference. He told his own promoter to stop talking about it because he didn’t want to make excuses. That’s either pride or denial, and with fighters, it’s usually both.

The plan is for him to come back in the middle of the year. Six months to fix what seven months couldn’t. That’s optimistic for a body that already failed twice under the same pressure. Fighters don’t recover the way they used to at 36. They adjust, or they fade, but they don’t come back the same.

What Eubank looked like against Benn the second time wasn’t a bad night. It was a system shutting down. You don’t fix that with rest and a few pounds of breathing room at the weigh-in. You fix it by walking away, which he won’t do, or by fighting smaller and smarter, which he’s never done. So we’ll get a summer fight at 168, probably against someone ranked just high enough to be interesting, and we’ll see if the body that quit on him in November can still hold up when it counts.

The division is there if he wants it. The question is whether he’s still there.