Tyson Fury Says He “Loves” The Current Exhibition Trend: If The Whyte Fight Doesn’t Happen, I Would Fight Mike In An Exhibition

Oh, go on then, we might as well – Tyson Fury Vs. Mike Tyson; ‘The Two Tysons.’ In light of all the other crazy, dangerous, freak show-type boxing events going down these days, why not throw another one in the mix? Like it or not, this trend of aging, big-name fighters coming back for celebrity events/curiosity bouts is not going away any time soon. Just look at this Saturday’s card in Miami, Florida.

Some fans like these kinds of fights, while others absolutely deplore them. One man who likes them, and wants to get involved, is Tyson Fury. Speaking with IFL TV, the reigning WBC heavyweight champ (who recently gave us his upcoming five-fight plan: Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua X2, and then a swansong against old friend/foe Dereck Chisora) – said he’d “love” to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition bout if the Whyte fight cannot be made for December.

“I like all these fights happening,” Fury said. “You’ve got Holyfield fighting Vitor Belfort this weekend. I’m looking forward to that. Holyfield is 60 years old (actually 58), the other guy is 45; why should we kill these people’s dreams because they are getting fit, having a go, and giving themselves a goal? I love watching Mike come back and fight, and you know, I would love to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition. If the Dillian Whyte fight doesn’t happen, then I would love to fight Mike in an exhibition. Tyson versus Tyson, past versus present, and there is just so much fun to have out there in this game.”

Boxing fans who care so much about the sport and its reputation, its integrity have most likely given up asking when this will end! There is some fun to be had, sure, but what if one of these old guys winds up getting badly hurt? Taking an exhibition bout between a real fight used to be a practice that was common, but greats like Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali would never take an exhibition bout in place of a big fight that fell through. Fury should be able to fight Whyte AND move around, and “have fun” with Tyson in December.

Heck, George Foreman once fought five guys in one evening (and he got criticized like hell for doing it). Yes, people would watch ‘Tyson Vs. Tyson,’ but let’s never accept such an event in place of a genuine fight. And the way Whyte is talking, he sure does want to fight Fury. Would YOU be okay with Fury going through the motions with 55-year-old Mike Tyson instead of settling the grudge he and Whyte have?