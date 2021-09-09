Eddie Hearn: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder isn’t selling

Matchroom promoters Barry Hearn and his son Eddie doubt whether the Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 fight will take place as scheduled on October 9th.

Eddie says Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) and Wilder are struggling to sell their trilogy fight because the boxing public isn’t interested in it.

Hearn thinks it’s a coin-toss whether the match will take place on October 9th, considering the money the fight needs to bring in to cover the huge purses for Wilder and Fury might not be there.

It’s unclear what excuse will be given if the Fury-Wilder III fight is postponed again. For their previously scheduled July 24th fight, Fury supposedly came down with COVID-19. Whether that was true or not is unknown.

If it was a case of the PPV buys and ticket sales being dreadfully poor, it makes sense for it to have been moved to October 9th. But if the fight still isn’t selling for that date, what will be the excuse for moving it?

Hearn said this week that if the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight is postponed again, he wants the World Boxing Council to strop Tyson of his WBC heavyweight title and make him Champion in Recess. It would be WBC mandatory Dillian Whyte who would benefit, and Hearn just happens to promote him.

Fury – Wilder are struggling to sell

“They’re struggling to sell that fight. No one is really interested in that fight,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social on the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight.

“It’s like four weeks away, something like that. No one is even talking about it. I hope he beats Deontay Wilder. You cannot speak with any confidence that a fight with Tyson Fury is going to take place.

“We know it’s not selling. You only need to speak to people in the industry. The fact is they’re not going to get the money together that these guys want, and that’s what happened the first time around.

“So basically, do I think it’ll happen? It’s a coin flip. The first time [for their July 24th fight that was moved to October 9th], I thought there’s no chance of happening, but this time it’s a coin flip. I hope it does happen.

“I hope he [Fury] wins. I hope Joshua beats Usyk, and I hope they meet, of course, in the undisputed,” said Hearn.

One reason why there’s little interest in a fight between Wilder and Fury is what happened the last time they fought. Fury stopped Wilder in the seventh round of a one-sided fight.

Also, Fury isn’t that popular in the U.S, and neither is Anthony Joshua. These are British heavyweights who haven’t been seen enough by the casual boxing fans in the States.

It doesn’t help that Fury and Wilder haven’t fought in 19 months, and many fans have already forgotten about the last time they fought.

Fury could have fought Wilder in 2020, but he was too busy trying to squirm out of the fight to face Joshua.

Barry Hearn: October 9th is VERY quiet

“Tyson is a great entertainer. Whether he’s a great fighter remains to be seen because I haven’t seen him fight in two years,” said Barry Hearn to Boxing Social about the inactive Fury.

“He’s fighting Wilder, which is a dangerous fight. I was very disappointed that he didn’t fight Joshua, and I was very disappointed that he didn’t try to fight Joshua,” said Barry about Fury choosing not to pay Wilder a step aside.

“But that’s for the future. I just want to see everybody win. I want to see Fury vs. Joshua because at the end of the day, irrespective of politics, camps, or whatever, we are fight fans, and we want to see the best fighting the best. So good luck to him.

“October 9th, it’s very quiet. I don’t want to be suspicious, but it’s very quiet,” Barry said about the Fury vs. Wilder 3 fight. “I think BT announced their show today.

“I wasn’t aware of where it was, and it’s unthinkable to have a fight in our world a month before without it being announced.

“So at least they’ve announced it. I don’t know what the price is, but I want to put those doubts in the back of my mind.

“I do have them, but I want to see the fight because I want to see Tyson Fury come through and take away the last remaining obstacle.

“As long as AJ and him come through, we may get at last get the fight we want,” said Hearn about the Joshua vs. Fury fight.

It’ll be interesting to see if the organizers for the Fury-Wilder 3 event come up with another reason for the fight needing to be moved. Will it be Wilder this time that gets COVID-19? Anything is possible.