Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte On BT Sport Box Office For £24.95

Fury v Whyte will be available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £24.95

The WBC heavyweight title fight will take place in front of a sellout crowd at Wembley Stadium in London

Coverage on BT Sport Box Office starts from 6pm on Saturday 23 April, with the initial build up and first fights available from 6-7pm for anyone to watch on BT Sport Box Office and online

On Saturday 23rd April fight fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated world title fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The fight will be Fury’s first bout on UK soil since 2018 and the first all-British heavyweight world title fight since Lennox Lewis beat Frank Bruno in Cardiff in 1993. Fury, unbeaten through 32 professional fights, will be defending his WBC world heavyweight title against Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte. Whyte, with a 28-2 professional boxing record, is challenging for a world title for the first time in his career.

Fury cemented his legacy as one of the all-time heavyweight greats in his last fight as the Englishman knocked out Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round of their trilogy bout in Las Vegas. Whyte will be looking to spoil The Gypsy King’s homecoming event after finally getting a world title shot off the back of an impressive run of form that includes wins against Robert Helenius, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin.

Fans will be able to watch all of the build-up plus the main event, Fury v Whyte, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office. The initial build up from 6–7pm will be available for anyone to watch on BT Sport Box Office and online.

The PPV main card will start at 7pm on BT Sport Box Office, costing £24.95 and can be watched through BT TV, Virgin TV, Sky or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App:

Sky customers can purchase BT Sport Box Office on channel 490 via their remote control or via www.sky.com/boxoffice/btsport.

Virgin Media TV customers in the UK: customers with a TiVo and/or V6 set-top-box should visit the On-Demand section and choose Live Events; customers with a Virgin TV360 set-top-box should visit the Live Events section

BT TV customers can go to channel 494/495 and pay using their remote control.

Viewers wanting to watch the fight online should visit www.bt.com/sportboxoffice and follow instructions to subscribe and watch on the web or on the BT Sport Box Office App, and customers can watch on the big screen using Google Chromecast and Apple Airplay.

EE, Three, Vodafone and O2 customers watching online or via the BT Sport Box Office App can choose to add the payment to their mobile bill.

The fight is exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office and if viewers are in the UK or Ireland and not watching on BT Sport Box Office then they are watching illegally.