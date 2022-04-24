Tyson Fury celebrating victory over Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury celebrated with his family & friends today after his sensational sixth-round knockout victory over Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte last Saturday night.

Enjoying a drink, good food, family & friends, Fury partied today in beautiful surroundings on Sunday, happy after his win over his WBC mandatory challenger Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs) at Wembley Stadium.

During Fury’s celebration today, he spoke to Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on Facetime. We would hope that Hearn brought up Anthony Joshua’s name as a potential opponent for Fury to face next if AJ defeats unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch in July.

Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) says he wants to retire, but many believe that he’ll continue for one more fight if Joshua does his part by defeating Usyk.

There’s too much interest from boxing fans in the UK and a great deal of money for Fury to make for him not to come back for a fight with Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs).

“I can’t see it. I hope he retires because he has nothing more to prove,” said Ricky Hatton to Secondsout. “He’s done us proud in front of 94,000 at Wembley. Poor Dillian.

Derek Chisora rocking up to Tyson Fury’s celebrations today after saying he’d “bet his house” on Dillian Whyte… [📽️ Sheesh Chigwell/@DerekWarChisora] pic.twitter.com/vk1CmKmvm4 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) April 24, 2022

“I don’t think he’ll retire,” Hatton continued about Fury. “If he retires, he’s going to have that itch for the rest of his life.’What if I fought Usyk or what if I fought AJ?’ I don’t think he’ll retire,” said Hatton.

If Joshua looks spectacular against Usyk with a knockout win, it’s going to be difficult for Fury to resist coming back to face him.

Ricky is probably right about Fury fighting again because he’ll regret it for the rest of his life if he retires without fighting the Joshua-Usyk 2 winner. Even the loser of that fight would be a big match-up for Fury, especially if it’s Joshua.

If 94,000 fans were motivated enough to purchase tickets to watch Fury fight the twice-beaten Dillian Whyte, you can only imagine how many people would want to see him fight Joshua. That’s the type of fight that would more than fill up Wembley Stadium.

Fury can make a lot of money fighting exhibition matches in the short term against UFC champion Francis Ngannou. If Fury fights Ngannou twice, he would make a tremendous amount of dough without the risk that would come from fighting Joshua, who can punch and would be a serious threat to Tyson.