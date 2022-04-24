John Fury wants Tyson to retire after win over Dillian Whyte

John Fury has changed his mind about NOT wanting his son Tyson Fury to retire after his win over a terribly poor Dillian Whyte last Saturday night.

After that win, John wants Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) to hang up his gloves and walk away from the sport, saying that he reached the “pinnacle” of the sport by beating Whyte (28-3, 19 KOs).

It could be that John is doing some reverse psychology by saying he wants Fury to retire because it hasn’t worked all this time by him telling the media that he wants him to continue.

To reach the pinnacle in the real sense, Fury would have to beat Anthony Joshua or Oleksandr Usyk. Those two are fighting next July, and three titles will be on the line.

Beating Whyte is nothing in comparison to Fury fighting the Joshua vs. Usyk winner for the undisputed championship in the division, but thus far, Tyson seems unwilling to continue on and wants to retire.

Fury and Whyte battled last Saturday night in front of what was claimed to be 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Given all the empty seats, it’s likely the crowd was far less than 94,000 fans.

It wouldn’t surprise this writer if there were only 80,000 fans there last Saturday night because there were many unfilled seats in the audience. 94,000 would be at full capacity with every seat filled, but obviously the stadium wasn’t filled.

“The sucker punch, he never threw it. Get him used to not seeing it and the first time he tried it, he got him,” said John Fury to iFL TV about Tyson Fury’s right-hand uppercut knockout in the sixth round against Dillian Whyte.

“I want him to call it a day. 95,000 people, sensational KO, and it was the best performance of his career. Enough is enough,” said an excitable John, who seemed to be forgetting Fury’s win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, which was far more impressive.

“It’s all up to that big man, not me. I would say, enough enough, that’s it. It doesn’t get any bigger or better than that. It’s the pinnacle of it all. Sensational victory.

“Fair play to Dillian, he got back to his feet, he tried to get up, so there’s respect there. It’s just that the best man won,” John Fury continued. “He came with a few dirty tactics, but we trained for that and expected it.

“It was a rough tough dude in there, and he wanted to win any way possible. We can’t blame the man. He was with a superior boxer and had to do what he had to do. It was a dangerous fight all the way until he [Dillian] got caught,” said John.