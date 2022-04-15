Tyson Fury Backtracks: “I’m Not Thinking About Retirement”

Tyson Fury contradicts himself more often than most, his statements often proven untrue not too long after he has made them. Case in point: Fury’s vow, just a few weeks ago, that the Dillian Whyte fight would “100 percent” be his final fight. “After that, I’m done,” Fury said, adding how he has earned more than enough money from his ring career and that he wants to do “other things aside from getting brain damage.”

Fury seemed genuine this time. But now, Fury has backtracked once again. Speaking yesterday on a virtual press conference (one that Dillian Whyte actually took part in!), the reigning WBC heavyweight champ said all he is thinking about is Dillian Whyte – not retirement, not his next fight after April 23. Nothing but Whyte.

“I am only thinking about Dillian Whyte at this moment, I’m not thinking about retirement,” Fury said.

Fury went on to say how much he still loves the game – the training, the showbiz, “smashing someone in the face.” At age 33, it seems unlikely Fury will retire, yet how can anyone know for sure what Fury is thinking? Fury’s father, John, said any talk of his son retiring after the Whyte fight is “bulls**t!” John asked the question we fans have asked: what will Tyson Fury do without boxing? John said his son will sit around for a couple of months but then he will “miss the smell of the gym,” and will get the itch to get his next fight set. “There is no more powerful drug in the world compared to the sport of boxing,” Fury snr said.

But what if Fury actually lost to Whyte, would that possibly see him retire? This too seems doubtful, Fury would want to get his revenge, surely? No, Fury will not have his swansong on April 23, whether he wins or loses. John Fury says his son will still be fighting in his forties. Maybe he will.

Before then, and after next Saturday’s fight, we want to see Fury (should he win) face the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch winner. For all the marbles, the biggest heavyweight unification clash in years: Fury against Usyk or Fury against AJ. To retire before taking the unification showdown would be a case of exiting with unfinished business. And Tyson Fury takes care of his business.

No way Fury retires any time soon.