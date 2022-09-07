Tyson Fury Angry At Journalist’s Claim That Joshua Is A Better Fighter Than Wilder

While we fans sit and await the outcome of the, will they, won’t they actually fight this year saga that is ongoing between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua – the latest news being how Fury has three dates in mind for the fight: November 12, November 26, and December 3, with one these dates perhaps being insisted upon by the WBC heavyweight champ, this being a possible obstacle to making the fight – Fury had a pop at TalkSport journalist Simon Jordan.

Fury was a guest on the radio show this morning, mostly there to call the shots regarding a Joshua showdown, with Fury saying 12 weeks should certainly be enough time for a “match-fit” athlete to take another fight. Fury also spoke about how generous he has been in offering AJ a 40-percent split of the purse this will it happen, will it not happen fight would generate.

But Fury didn’t like it when Jordan said that, in facing Anthony Joshua – if he actually does: plenty of people feel Fury is just playing games again and that, when the fight fails to materialize, once again; we have been here before, after all, Fury will move on to a lesser fight, insistent that he did all he could to try and make the AJ mega-fight – he will be fighting a better fighter than Deontay Wilder.

Fury shot down such talk.

“Anthony Joshua is better than Deontay Wilder,” Jordan stated.

“Excuse me!” Fury replied. “Who is this talking? Is this Simon Jordan? Behave yourself, Simon!”

“Give credit where credit’s due – he’s a better fighter than Deontay Wilder. He may not hit as hard as Deontay Wilder,” Simon replied.

“Definitely not. No way,” Fury said. “Wilder KO’s AJ in 2 rounds. So how can he be a better fighter, tell me that? I don’t think there’s anybody in the world, other than yourself, who thinks that Joshua could beat Wilder in a fight. No way. Wilder puts his fist through AJ as soon as he lands on him. And he’s not that difficult to land on, is he – I’m not sure if you’re aware of that.”

Fury is always a fun interview when he appears on Talk Sport, and he also made some good points today. Is Joshua a better fighter than Wilder, as Jordan claims? Or do you wholly agree with Fury?

Here’s a couple more questions – will we see Fury-Joshua this year, or ever? Will we ever see Joshua-Wilder? These two fight have teased us fans long enough. Surely, we must get to see ONE of them take place!