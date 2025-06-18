Tyson Fury “Agrees” To Return Ring Return, Fight With Anthony Joshua?

There is a question mark in the above headline, not because the writer refutes the report that GB News has exclusively put out, but because Tyson Fury changes his name more often than most current fighters; you could probably name change his or her mind.

Tyson Fury’s Boxing Return: Is it Real?

However, according to the exclusive news story, Fury has “verbally agreed” to return to the ring to fight Anthony Joshua in what would/will be one of the biggest fights ever seen in British boxing.

According to the article, Joshua has also agreed to the fight, and it will take place at Wembley Stadium at a date to be confirmed. This is, of course, huge news, as not too long ago, Fury pretty much promised us all he was done as a fighter. But now comes this big news, obtained who knows how by GB News.

So, the big question now is, not who wins the fight, but can we actually take Fury at his word this time? After multiple retirement announcements, Fury has shown us he is not the easiest guy in the world to believe when he says something. But if – and no doubt in the minds of many fight fans, it’s a big if – Fury Vs. Joshua does happen, well, of course, the world will watch.

Eddie Hearn Predicted Fury’s Comeback

Eddie Hearn will not be shocked to hear this news, as he has stated many times that he always felt Fury would come back to the ring to fight Joshua. Joshua also wants the fight, and there was talk of him having a ring return tune-up type fight later this year, with him then, in an ideal world, according to Hearn, fighting Fury not once but twice next year.

Now, if the GB News story is legit (and again, there is no reason aside from Fury’s unreliability to believe this is just talk at this point and nothing more), Fury and AJ will fight at least once.

So, fight fan, what do you make of this news story, and do you believe Fury will return to box Joshua? Or have you pretty much stopped caring about Fury at this stage?