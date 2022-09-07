Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin III – 10 days away

Gennadiy Golovkin and undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez are ten days away from their September 17th trilogy fight on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

For many people, this fight is one in which Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) can tie it up with Golovkin at 1-1-1, given that GGG was arguably robbed in the first fight and the second, which many feel should have been a draw.

Canelo, 32, has the edge against the 40-year-old Golovkin going into this match due to his youth advantage.

Golovkin hasn’t stayed active in the last four years since his second fight with Canelo in 2018, and we’ve seen a clear drop off in his performances recently.

If Golovkin is able to pull things together for this fight, he has a chance of beating Canelo because the Mexican star looked very limited in his recent loss to Dmitry Bivol last May.

That fight showed that Canelo could be beaten by the use of combination punching, which Bivol displayed with his one-sided 12 round decision.

“I believe so because of the age factor. There’s one thing in this sport that you can never beat, and that’s age,” said Billy Joe Saunders to Matchroom Boxing when asked if Canelo Alvarez could knock out Gennadiy Golovkin. “He’s 40 years of age, is that right?

Golovkin will need to make changes to the way he fights for him to have a chance of beating Canelo.

Instead of GGG going for the knockout, he must focus on trying to win a decision by throwing combinations and doubling & tripling up on his jab. That’s what his trainer Johnathon Banks wants him to do for this match.

Banks feels that Golovkin stands a better chance of beating Canelo if he boxes him instead of shooting for the knockout, which is what he tried to do in the first two fights unsuccessfully.

“I was bending over earlier in the fight, and the difference is world-class fighters, elite fighters capitalize on that,” said Saunders about his loss to Canelo.

“I know where I went wrong by dipping to my right because I didn’t give him enough room to let his lead uppercut go the first few rounds. He’s a world class athlete, and he picked up on it,” said Billy Joe.