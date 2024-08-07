Canelo Alvarez Fires Back at Turki Alalshikh Over Crawford Fight Offer

Canelo Alvarez fired back at Turki Alalshikh on Tuesday, reacting to his offer for a fight against Terence Crawford and his comments about his Riyadh Season-sponsored UFC event that is taking place on the same night as his September 14th match against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas.

Canelo didn’t like Turki’s remark about competing with his Mexican Independence Day event on September 14th at the T-Mobile in Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, Berlanga isn’t the ideal opponent for Canelo to fight on that date, going up against the UFC because this isn’t a match the boxing public has asked for. The guy that Canelo needed was David Benavidez, but he’s not interested in fighting him yet, if ever.

“I don’t like the way he talks. It’s his problem, not my problem. If he wants to fight me with other guys, he needs to do it my way. Not his way,” said Canelo to Sean Zittel.

The altercation that Canelo had with Berlanga on Tuesday created a lot of interest on social media. If they can keep up with that kind of stuff for the next month, they may do excellent numbers on PBC on Prime Video and DAZN PPV.

Canelo said he was contacted about a fight with Terence Crawford but is focused on his match against Berlanga right now. He said Crawford is not a fight that he’s interested in.

The way Crawford looked against WBA junior middleweight champion Isrial Madrimov last Saturday, the public wouldn’t be interested in that match either because he didn’t dominate at 154. It’s obvious from watching that fight that Crawford is too small, weak, and old to move up to 168 for a fight against Canelo.

Turki’s Change of Heart

On Tuesday, Turki said on social media that he was no longer looking to make the fight between Crawford and Canelo, but he came to the same conclusion the fans had about that fight.

Crawford doesn’t possess the power, size, or youth to make the jump up to 168. He needs to focus on fighting guys at 154 or 147, preferably talents like Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis.