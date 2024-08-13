Turki Alalshikh’s Mega-Card Vision: Crawford vs. Ortiz & Stevenson vs. Zepeda

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh is excited about making a mega-card with Terence Crawford vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda sharing the same card.

Ortiz’s Controversial Win Taints Card

It’s unclear whether Turki has changed his mind about Vergil (22-0, 21 KOs) fighting Crawford after his controversial win over WBC interim champion Serhii Bohachuk last Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Before the fight, Turki was amped up about making a Crawford-Ortiz Jr. fight, but it might be a tough sell now, given the controversy involving Vergil Jr. being knocked down twice by and given a questionable twelve-round majority decision over Ukrainian Bohachuk.

If It doesn’t matter that Vergil is coming off a tainted win, Turki can make the fight with WBA junior middleweight champion Crawford and include WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson defending against #1 contender William Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs).

The fight that Turki wanted for Crawford was against WBA, WBC, and WBO 168-lb champion Canelo Alvarez, but he’s given up on that fight for now.

“There’s a lot that’s not clear in this situation. I just announced that he is not in our map,” said His Excellency Turki Alalshikh to Golden Boy Boxing about Canelo Alvarez not being in their plans.

“This is our right to have it because we’ve sent an interesting offer to him, and he didn’t respond to what we think is good for boxing,” Turki continued about Canelo. “This is his right, but what bothers me is he started these things.”

Canelo would be interested in fighting Crawford, but he’s obviously going to want a lot of money for that fight, and that may not be what Turki is willing to pay, especially if it’s $150 million. Crawford isn’t a PPV draw or ticket seller outside Omaha, Nebrada. Canelo fighting Crawford would be 100% dependent on hardcore boxing fans to bring in PPV buys because Terence isn’t well known with casual fans, and his personality is lacking. He doesn’t have charisma.

“He said he respects me, but he doesn’t respect what we’re doing in boxing,” said Turki about Canelo. “I don’t understand it. What we’re doing with boxing is helping boxing and helping to have a great fight. We give you good offer, and we give you good fight.

“You don’t want it. Okay, keep it in your way, but he started this thing.

“I will give Crawford a big offer, and let’s see,” said Turki about wanting to make a fight between Crawford and Vergil Ortiz Jr. “Not this only. We want to see Shakur and Zepeda.”

Crawford isn’t going to turn down a sizable offer to fight Vergil Jr, because he saw how average he was against Bohachuk with his controversial decision. Likely, he can’t wait to cook Vergil Jr. up for an easy meal and payday.

“William Zepeda and Shakur on the same card. Let’s do it,” said promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

“Let’s do it,” said Turki about his interest in packaging Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda on the Crawford vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. card.

A Shot in the Arm for Golden Boy

You can understand why De La Hoya is excited about a card with Crawford-Ortiz and Shakur-Zepeda because it would be a shot in the arm for Golden Boy. De La Hoya promotes Vergil Jr. and Zepeda. It would be like the good old days when Golden Boy routinely put on huge events before the bottom dropped out when Canelo left the company.