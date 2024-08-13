Berlanga’s Power Punch Claim: The Biggest Canelo Has Faced?

Edgar Berlanga believes he’s the biggest puncher Canelo Alvarez will have ever fought when they meet on September 14th.

Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) rates his power above past Canelo opponents, Gennadiy Golovkin, Miguel Cotto, Sergey Kovalev, and Dmitry Bivol.

If Berlanga is a better puncher than those fighters, his ability to KO his opposition has proven to be lacking since he began facing B-level fighters. He failed to knock out five of his last six opponents, even though those fighters were lesser guys that the fighters, as mentioned above, would have surely stopped.

Berlanga will need to be a KO artist to defeat WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (61-2-2, 39 KOs) because he’s not going to outbox him.

“1000%,” said Edgar Berlanga to the Fight Hub TV YouTube channel when asked if he’s the biggest puncher Canelo Alvarez has ever fought during his 19-year career. “I knocked out heavyweights in sparring. “Guys 230, 240, putting them out.”

It’s hard to imagine Berlanga being a bigger puncher than GGG because his inability to KO these fighters suggests he’s not what he says he is:

– Demond Nicholson

– Steve Rolls

– Roamer Alexis Angulo

– Marcelo Esteban Coceres

– Jason Quigley

“I got away from that, the killer instinct,” said Berlanga about his aggressive fighting style that produced knockouts. “I got ex-felons on my team. Guys that did a lot of years in prison. I got that mentality. I’m a killer, and he[ex-trainer] implanted that in me. My dad implanted that in me. In that ring, I’m a killer. That’s what I bring.”

Being in a training camp with ex-felons doesn’t mean that Berlanga will be hardened or improved for the Fight. Ex-felons aren’t any different from anyone. That might be worse if they’ve lived a life of drugs and alcohol and haven’t stayed dedicated to their careers.

“I’m ready for everything. September 14th is going to be something,” said Berlanga. “It’s going to be spectacular. That’s how respect is going to be gained that night. You [Canelo] bleed like me. You breathe the same air I breathe. You walk on the same earth as I walk on.”

Canelo’s pedigree is much different than Berlanga’s. He’s been fighting high-level fighters for years, and is a proven commodity. In contrast, Berlanga a guy that his management manufactured with putting him in with exclusively opposition to ramp up for a cash out.

“He’s nothing different. He’s not a robot from outer space,” said Berlanga. “He’s a human. It’s the mentality. You got to be here. That dude isn’t a robot. He bleeds out like I bleed. He breathes the same air. The same people.”

Canelo may not be a robot, but he’s been an elite-level fighter for many years, and he’s not someone who was matched against terrible opposition for 22 fights for cash-out purposes. Sadly, Berlanga has been maneuvered the way he has because he will never win a world title, and his career will evaporate in one or two fights.

“I just got to go out there and do what I do and do my thing. Turn up for the city and put my name in the history book like a legend. I could sit there with Tito [Trinidad] and Miguel Cotto and [Hector] Camacho, Wilfredo Benitez, and Amanda Serrano. Just be there with the greats,” said Berlanga.