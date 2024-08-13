You Want Action? You'll Get It Saturday......Mbilli Vs. Derevyanchnko

Never mind whether or not the winner will collect at the Canelo sweepstakes (probably not), this Saturday’s fight between 168 pound warriors Christian Mbilli and Sergey Derevyanchenko will in all probability give us way more action than Canelo’s fight will.

Frenchman Mbilli, unbeaten at 27-0(23), is an all-action, non-stop punching dynamo who has sent so many fans home happy. Ukrainian warrior Derevyanchenko, who has lost 5 of his 20 fights but has been deemed wholly unlucky in most of his losses (all of them coming on points, to GGG, Danny Jacobs, Jaime Munguia, Carlos Adames, and Jermall Charlo) is clearly in possession of a rock-solid beard. Also, the younger than he looks, 38-year-old Derevyanchenko has skills and a punch of his own.

It all adds up as some potential thriller on Saturday night in Quebec City, Canada.

Mbilli, at age 27, has threshed his way through some good fighters as he has made his case for being a looked at by all deserved world title challenger. Derevyanchenko wants another shot at gold, and he is prepared to go through hell to beat Mbilli to get it.

It’s a cliché, sure, but the winners really will be the fans this weekend. All-action? Check. Blood and guts? Check. No quarter given by either man? Check. A potential Fight of the Year candidate is most likely.

And there will be heavyweight action in the form of Arslanbek Makhmudov, 19-1(18) Vs. Guido Vianello, 12-2-1(10) (in a tasty rematch for those that know) as support.

Whoever wins, and how, there will be action, there will be violence, and there may well be blood, guts, and pain in Canada on August 17th.

Put the kids to bed and tune in.

Can Mbilli become the first man to stop Derevyanchenko? Can Russian beast Makhamudov come back from his painful stoppage loss to Agit Kabayel, or will Italian Stallion Vianello ring the bell on Makhamudov’s big-fight career?

We’ll soon see. And for sure, we’ll enjoy the fights!