Tszyu vs. Fundora Rematch: Tszyu Predicts Horn-Like Dominance on Saturday

Tim Tszyu says he’s going to defeat WBC junior middleweight champion Sebastian Fundora on Saturday in a similar fashion to how he beat Jeff Horn in 2020. Tszyu (25-2, 18 KOs) and Fundora (22-1-1, 14 KOs) will be meeting in a rematch on July 19th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be shown on PBC on Prime Video PPV.

Tszyu Predicts Horn-Like Win

“It’s the Tszyu Predicts Horn-Like Win feeling I had with Jeff Horn. The questions are coming in and the answers will be answered,” said Tim Tszyu to the media about his rematch with Sebastian Fundora. “More dominant,” said Tszyu when asked if fans can expect the same kind of fight as the Horn clash in 2020.

The former welterweight champion, Jeff Horn, is an entirely different type of fighter from Fundora. Horn was smaller and didn’t have the skills or the right game plan for that fight. He was mostly trying to maul Tszyu. That fight was five years ago when Tim was 25. He was a better fighter than he is now. He’s aged and has lost two out of his last three fights.

“I’m confident. I don’t think so. Not on my side,” said Fundora to Jai McAllister when asked if he has any animosity with Tszyu. “Just like he had 11 days to prepare. I had 11 days to prepare. There are no advantages [in the rematch].”

Fundora isn’t the type to be bitter. Of course, he won the fight. So why would he be angry or hostile toward Tszyu? If anything, Tim should be angry at himself for not making an adjustment after things started falling apart for him against Fundora.

Tszyu’s Cut Excuse Rejected

“Having blood in your face isn’t a good feeling. But just like you’re looking at me now, I saw him looking at me with his eyes focused,” said Fundora about Tszyu’s cut he sustained in the second round against him. “I didn’t see it falling directly into his eyes. Maybe on the eyebrow falling down. I still got the win. I still went home with two titles. Maybe it bothered me a little bit.”

It looked like Tszyu wasn’t squinting at all after being cut. He was looking right at Fundora for most of the fight without trying to clear his eyes. It’s weird how Tszyu has chosen to use the cut as his excuse for losing. He doesn’t want to admit the truth.

Fundora: Tszyu’s Career Safe

“I don’t think so. He lost to a champion,” said Fundora when asked if Tszyu’s career is in jeopardy if he loses on Saturday. “We saw when he went a level down to fight Joey Spencer. How fast did that fight end? Pretty fast. He’s a world-class fighter. He deserves to be on this stage. Losing to me again, I don’t think, will damage his career too much,” said Fundora.

It might damage Tszyu’s career more than Sebastian thinks for him to lose. That would give him a 1-3 record in his last four fights. You got to worry if you’re a fighter that is losing repeatedly to world-level opposition. Tszyu hasn’t even begun to fight the other top fighters at 154. He’s been living off his wins over Jeff Horn, Brian Menzoza, Carlos Ocampo, Tony Harrison, and Terrell Gausha.