Tszyu: Sink or Swim Against Spencer April 6th

Tim Tszyu (24-2, 17 KOs) needs a win in the worst way in his fight against Joey Spencer (19-1, 11 KOs) on April 6th to set up a bigger one against Keith Thurman in the summer. Tszyu, 29, and Spencer are headlining at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre in Australia. The event will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

This fight will show whether Tszyu has anything left after a disastrous 2024 that saw him lose twice against the fighters he was supposed to beat. He’ll have to change his style to avoid being sent into retirement because he’s no longer dominating like he was previously. Much of that has to do with Tszyu fighting better opposition now than he was in the first seven years of his career.

He’s getting found out, but there’s no excuse for how he fought in his last defeat. That was a nightmare.

Tszyu’s Recent Struggles

– Bakhram Murtazaliev: TKO 3 loss

– Sebastian Fundora: SD 12 loss

Spencer: A Test, Not a Tune-Up

It’s going to be interesting to see if Tszyu can bounce back from those two defeats to beat Spencer, 24, because this guy has some power. He’ll be looking to finish off what’s left of Tszyu’s career. Losing to this level of a fighter would be disastrous for Tsyyu, and it’s unlikely he could come back from a third straight defeat.