Tszyu calls out Jermell Charlo after beating Mendoza

An amped-up Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) called out Jermell Charlo on Saturday night after the successful defense of his WBO junior middleweight title against Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) at the Gold Coast Convention Centre, Broadbeach in Queensland, Australia.

Boxing fans on social media want Tszyu to be realistic, and forget about Jermell Charlo because that fight has no chance of happening. Tszyu has a better shot of moving up to 160 to challenge IBF & WBO champion Janibek Alimkhanuly for his two belts.

Jermell has made it clear that he aims to secure the most lucrative fights for the rest of his career. He has no interest in facing Tszyu and has set his sights on a bout with Terence Crawford. Although it’s uncertain if the fight is possible, it’s the one Jermell desires.

Tszyu isn’t sure if Jermell will take him up on his offer, even though he should want to because it would give him the opportunity to regain his WBO title to become undisputed champion at 154 once again.

If Jermell doesn’t agree to the fight, Tszyu says he’s open to fighting anyone at 160, 168, or 175. He believes he can walk down anyone in those weight classes in the same way he did with Mendoza on Saturday night.

Tszyu beat Mendoza by the scores 116-112, 116-111 and 117-111. Mendoza gave Tszyu a tough time, and looking at that fight, Tim will have problems against fighters at 168.

“Charlo, where you at? Where you at, buddy?” said Tim Tszyu, calling out Jermell Charlo after his win over Brian Mendoza on Saturday night. “He’s so delusional in his head, he’ll probably think he’s going to beat me. Come get it.

“Yeah, for sure. He fought Canelo, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” said Tszyu when asked if he thinks Jermell will agree to fight him next. “He [Jermell] is the best 154, but let’s prove it to everyone who really is the kind of the division.

“Having this [WBO 154-lb title] is bargaining power. When you have this, they can come get it,” said Tszyu. “If I didn’t have this, it’s risk. That’s the position I was at before the [Tony] Harrison fight.

“That’s the level I’m at, the super fight level. I’m at the super fight level. The T-Mobile Arena type level. That’s where we’re heading. Both. Super middle, middle, earth.

“I can just walk people down as well. Super middleweights, middleweights, light heavyweights. Charlo, that’s the name that I wanted before all of this. He [Jermell] was in a tough spot because I was his mandatory. But he was able to maneuver his way to make his little payday [against Canelo Alvarez].

“If I got him out in January, that payday would have never happened. His career would have been done,” said Tszyu about Jermell. “He’s got his one last fight left.”