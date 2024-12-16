Troubled Fury Seeks Revenge, Promises to Make Usyk “Feel His 37 Years”

An upset-looking Tyson Fury claims he will “end” Oleksandr Usyk’s career in their rematch on Saturday night. The ‘Gypsy King’ Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) says he’ll be a different person for the DAZN PPV rematch than he was the last time they fought on May 18th, and he’ll knock out the unified heavyweight champion Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) in any round he feels. He says he’s going to make Usyk feel his 37 years.

A Question Of Age

Fury looks a lot older than Usyk, and it’s interesting that he brings up age. He’s not anything near the fighter who edged 39-year-old Wladimir Klitschko in his best career win in 2015. That was a close fight for those who saw it. Fury could have easily lost that fight if Wladimir had followed orders from his coach.

That Fury was in his prime, and he’s not that person anymore. His legs are gone, punch resistance nowhere in sight, and the only thing that remains is his ability to boast.

“He didn’t go out and outclass me. He won by one point. Debatably by one point. I never make excuses, but I’m looking forward to Saturday night of f**** him up,” said Tyson Fury to Queensberry Promotions about his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. “He got the decision. Fair play to him, but if he thinks he’s going to be fighting the same man, he’s going to be in for a real shock. “No dents needed. Any rounds I want to do it, I’ll do it,” said Fury when asked if he needs to make a dent in Usyk early to get a knockout. “So do I. I won round 12, didn’t I? I won round 12 on all the cards. So, who finishes stronger? Me,” said Fury when told that Usyk comes on strong late. “I think so,” said Fury about whether Usyk will feel the ‘Shock of his life on Saturday.’ “I’m going to make him feel his 37 years for sure, and he’s going to be in with the ‘Gypsy King,’ not whoever I was last time out.

The former WBC champion Fury is still troubled by his 12-round split decision loss to Usyk last May. He seems to be trying to protect his self-esteem by reminding the media and fans that he lost by one point.

Career-ending Threat

“I feel as good as I ever felt. I feel very good,” said Fury, reacting to being told that some people say his ‘legs are gone.’ “I’ve had a very good camp. I’ve sparred more than I have in years, and pushed myself more than I’ve ever pushed myself.

“I’m very far from that [being finished]. I feel very good, and I can’t wait for the fight on Saturday night. I’m going to end his career. You’ll never ever hear about Oleksandr Usyk after this,” said Fury.