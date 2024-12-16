“Madrimov Will Win”: Bohachuk Foresees Vergil Jr. Loss

Serhii Bohachuk says former WBA junior middleweight champion Israil Madrimov will defeat Vergil Ortiz Jr. in their fight in 68 days on February 22nd in Riyadh.

Madrimov (10-1-1, 7 KOs) pulled out of his fight with Bohachuk on Saturday night due to acute bronchitis. The illness works in Madrimov’s favor because there’s no chance of him losing or getting injured, which would have spoiled his chances for the bigger payday against Vergil Ortiz Jr. on Turki Alashikh’s Riyadh Season card.

Bohachuk (24-2, 23 KOs) lost his WBC interim 154-lb title to Ortiz Jr. (22-0, 21 KOs) by a controversial 12-round majority decision on August 10th. He knocked the A-side fighter Vergil Jr. down twice in the fight and appeared to have done more than enough to win.

That loss for Bohachuk still bothers him because he feels that he should have won, and it would be him fighting on the February 22nd card against Madrimov.

Instead, Bohachuk will be fighting this Saturday, December 21st, against Ishmael Davis (13-1, 6 KOs) in a 12-round co-feature on the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 card at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Bohachuk in action. They’re less excited about his opponent, recently beaten Ishmael Davis, who is coming off a 12-round majority decision loss to Josh Kelly on September 21st.

Bohachuk’s Prediction