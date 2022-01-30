Trevor Bryan Fails To Impress With Split Win Over Unknown Jonathan Guidry; Dubois Fight Next?

After sharing 12 rounds in the ring with the almost completely unknown Jonathan Guidry, we still have no idea how good, or how bad, Trevor Bryan really is. Or maybe you have made up your mind on the subject. Retaining his version of the WBA heavyweight title on Don King’s latest (and maybe last) card, Bryan scored a knockdown in the fading seconds yet had to make do with a decision win – a split decision win: 118-109 and 116-111 for Bryan, 115-112 for Guidry. You can make your own mind up on whether Bryan’s showing upped his stock or lowered it.

Now 22-0(15) Bryan said before the fight how “everyone will be saying my name” after Saturday. That doesn’t seem likely. Guidry, who lost his unbeaten record in falling to 17-1-2(10) gave it a game effort and who knows, he might land another biggish fight somewhere down the road.

For Bryan, it could be a fight with Daniel Dubois next. Ranked at #1 by the WBA, the once-beaten Dubois has called for the fight with Bryan, while his promoter Frank Warren has done the same. Dubois said he would be more than willing to travel to the US for the fight. If Bryan-Dubois does happen, chances are we will find out quite a bit more about the 32 year old New Yorker: how he can handle a power shot, how his own power affects a young and talented contender.

Maybe Bryan will rise to the occasion and will beat Dubois. But most fans seem to doubt it. Seriously.

There was a time when Don King controlled the heavyweight division; when he was the mastermind behind mega-fights like Ali-Foreman, Tyson-Spinks, Holmes-Cooney, and so many more. Not any more. Still, at least last night’s main event, between WBC cruiserweight champ Ilunga Makabu and Thabiso Mchunu, was a decent action fight. That fight aside, King’s $50 pay-per-view offering failed to deliver.

I wonder, was last night’s card the final one we will get from King Don?