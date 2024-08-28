Transatlantic Divide: Beterbiev-Bivol Undercard Splits UK and US Fans

British fans view the October 12th Riyadh Season Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol card much differently than U.S. fans.

US Fans Underwhelmed by Undercard

While the Americans see the only exciting fight on the card as the headliner between unified light heavyweight champion Beterbiev and WBA champ Bivol in this split broadcast event, UK fans think the undercard is great. It appears the undercard is loaded with domestic-level fighters going nowhere.

WBC lightweight champion Stevenson has been given a tune-up opponent Joe Cordina to raise his stock in the Newark, New Jersey native’s first fight with promoter Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom to help build interest for a match against William Zepeda in February.

The undercard has been cropped from the Beterbiev-Bivol main event for U.S. fans and will be shown on DAZN PPV without that excellent fight. American fans will pay to watch Shakur fight Cordina in the main event on DAZN PPV, along with the lackluster undercard of fighters that aren’t known to the casual market.

There’s not much to see that is great about the undercard. There’s one talented fighter on the undercard, cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, but he’s got an easy mark, Jack Massey, and that’s not interesting to U.S fans.

UK Fans See Value in Domestic Matchups

“It’s an 8 1/2,” said analyst Gareth A. Davies to the talkSport Boxing channel, rating the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol card on October 12th. “When you look at Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, they’re extraordinary fighters. They’ve made their careers in America.”

I wonder if Gareth is on the level with his rating and wants to stay in good with the promoters? I don’t see this card as being anywhere near 8 1/2 out of 10. It looks extremely poor. Shakur vs. Cordina is a trainwreck and should be buried at the rock bottom of the card, and the rest of the fights aren’t worthy of PPV.

Undercard

– Shakur Stevenson vs. Joe Cordina: Headliner for U.S fans on DAZN PPV

– Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Kamil Szeremeta

– Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke II

– Jai Opetaia vs. Jack Massey

– Skye Nicholson vs. Raven Chapman

– Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron

– Mohammed Alakel vs. Jesus Gonzalez

I see this card is 3 out of 10. The only decent fight is between IBF cruiserweight champion Opetaia and Massey. Even that fight isn’t that great. Opetaia looked terrible in his rematch with Mairis Briedis last May, appearing timid when met with resistance.

“What they’ve done is create a card with a star name in Shakur Stevenson in a very good matchup with Joe Cordina,” said Gareth. “So, there are American eyes on it and a brilliant card that will get British fans watching between Frazer Clarke and Fabio Wardley, which is a pick ’em.

“There’s a women’s fight in there between Skye Nicholson and Raven Chapman. Chris Eubank Jr. is on the card against Szeremeta. Ben Whittaker is going to add flavor. Jack Massey, you can’t underestimate because he’s a Cinderella man story. He looked very good last time out against Isaac Chamberlain, didn’t he?

“It’s a very good card, it’s very solid. It’ll get the British fans watching. It’s not too long. They’v done a great job with it. Queensberry, Frank Warren, and Eddie Hearn.

“Shakur Stevenson is headed to #3 in the pound-for-pound list. He’s not celebrated enough in my view. He’s not looked on in a great way at the moment. People aren’t patient enough nowadays with resumes. He’s halfway through his career. He’s a man who can go on to become an American all-time great in the sport if he keeps going if he defeats Gervonta Davis,” said Gareth about Shakur.

Stevenson is not headed to #3 on any pound-for-pound list I know. To be at that high on the pound-for-pound list, Shaur would need to be willing to trade shots with his opponents, but he’s not willing to do that.