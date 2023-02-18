Tonight: Wood vs. Lara – Live Results

Leigh Wood will have his WBA featherweight title on the line tonight against the hard-hitting challenger Mauricio Lara on DAZN at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England. The event kicks off at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will give live updates and results below.

Wood’s trainer Ben Davison says he’s created the perfect game plan to defeat Lara (25-2-1, 18 KOs), and he expects him to be “reckless” early on, which will leave him vulnerable.

Interestingly, Davison says Michael Conlan was a more challenging fight for Wood and that Lara is on the same level as Kiko Martinez. One gets the sense from listening to Davison talk that he’s the one that made the decision for Wood to fight Lara. For his sake, you hope he didn’t make a mistake by choosing Lara.

Complete card

Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara

Dalton Smith vs. Billy Allington

Cheavon Clarke vs. Israel Duffus

Gary Cully vs. Wilfredo Flores

Gamal Yafai vs. Diego Ruiz

Sam Maxwell vs. Shaun Cooper

Kieron Conway vs. Jorge Silva

Junaid Bostan vs. Peter Kramer

Aaron Bowen vs. Mathieu Gomes

Wood taking risky fight

“This fight ticks all the boxes for what Leigh wanted,” said Ben Davison, the trainer for WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood, to iFL TV about tonight’s fight against Mauricio Lara.

“Having a game plan set out and knowing how to create scenarios that are going to favor Leigh and how to defuse scenarios that favor Mauricio Lara are what’s going to give him the fight. Leigh Wood by stoppage,” said Davison when asked for a prediction on the Wood vs. Lara fight tonight.

“I’m confident. Leigh is in a good place,” said Davison to iD Boxing. “Yeah, without a doubt. Of course, it’s a very dangerous fight. He’s [Lara] a very dangerous fighter. We know he’s going to be dangerous early on; we’re fully aware of that, but if he comes out winging, starting extremely fast, he’s going to leave himself exposed as well because Leigh Wood is dangerous as well. Let’s not forget that.

“I’m not taking anything away from Mauricio Lara because he’s a top, top fighter, but he got hurt by Emilio Sanchez in the second round [last year in March 2022] to the head and body,” Davison said about Lara’s fight against the big puncher Sanchez.

“He got stopped in the first round by Eliot Chavez [in 2018]. People going on about him [Wood] getting dropped in the first round by Michael Conlan [last year in March]. Michael might not punch as hard as Lara, but he’s a lot smarter, places his attacks, has a lot more variety, disguises them well, and has a good coach that can pick out things that Mick can exploit against his opponents.

“Everybody going on about Mauricio Lara being the boogeyman of the [featherweight] division. Mick Conlan is a better and harder fight than Mauricio Lara,” said Davison, making it sound like Wood is facing Conlan tonight rather than Lara.

Davison: Leigh punches harder than Lara

“Lara might be more dangerous for a certain period of a fight, but overall, Mick Conlan is a harder fight [than Mauricio Lara].The reason we decided to take this fight or choose this fight is that the timing of it is because the City Ground wasn’t available because of the football season.

“The two tickets for the City Ground are obviously Josh Warrington and Michael Conlan. Those are the two tickets. We don’t want to lose one of the two opportunities of going to the City Ground by taking that fight, and in the fight, it had to be at the [Motorpoint] Arena.

“So Leigh said, ‘Let’s get the next best option.’ Mauricio Lara was the next best option in terms of the quality of a fighter and available purse. Look, they’re all dangerous at the world level; they’re all dangerous.

“I guarantee you if you ask Josh Warrington who hits harder, Mauricio Lara or Kiko Martinez, I’ll guarantee you that he’ll say that Kiko Martinez punches harder. They’re all the risk at the top level,” said Davison.

“It’s madness people talking about, ‘It’s a dangerous fight.’ Of course, it’s [Mauricio Lara] is a dangerous fight. It’s world-level boxing. It’s the best fighting the best. Everyone is saying this is the #1 in the division.

“So how can you expect to have the #1 in the division and it not being a risk and being dangerous? It’s madness. I think Leigh will look to create scenarios that favor him. He’s not going to stand there and just exchange with Mauricio Lara. Well, hopefully, because that will obviously favor Maurcio Lara.

“I have no doubt that Leigh is the bigger puncher out of the two,” said Davison about his belief that Wood hits harder than Lara. “That scenario would favor Mauricio Lara. People look back at the Mick Conlan fight. Leigh Wood wasn’t going to stand back and fight off the backfoot against Michael Conlan.

“Leigh is the ultimate professional, and we’ve got a game plan in place. I’m confident that Leigh will stick to because he’s the ultimate professional and always does, and I’m sure we’ll deliver that. Yeah,” said Davison when asked if that game plan would lead to a knockout for Wood against Lara.

“People say, ‘He’s [Wood] going to box.’ You can’t fly around the ring against Mauricio Lara. You’re going to give him momentum after momentum after momentum, and the pace will shoot right up. Like I said, Leigh will create scenarios that will lead to Lara being reckless and Leigh being able to capitalize on those scenarios,” said Davison.



