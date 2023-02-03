Tonight: Navarrete vs. Wilson – Live Results

Emanuel Navarrete (36-1, 30 KO) is in a perfect position tonight to capture his third division world title with him facing Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KO) in a 12 round fight for the vacant WBO super featherweight title at the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Arizona.

The 28-year-old Navarrete & Aussie are headlining in a Top Rank-promoted card on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+, with the main portion of the event starting at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will give updates & results below of the action.

In a spectacular performance, 2016 Olympian light welterweight Lindolfo Delgado (17-0, 13 KOs) pounded out a workmanlike eight round unanimous decision over Clarence Booth (21-7, 13 KOs). The scores were 80-71, 79-72, and 79-72 win. Booth was down in the eighth.

Lightweight Emiliano Vargas (2-0, 2 KOs) beat Francisco Duque (1-1) by a round unanimous decision with 40-36, 40-36, and 40-36.

The undercard is superb, with unbeaten 140-lb contender Arnold Barboza Jr (27-0, 10 KO) fighting Jose Pedraza (29-4-1, 14 KO) in a 10 round bout.

Navarrete-Wilson undercard

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Liam Wilson

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Jose Pedraza

Richard Torrez Jr vs. James Bryant

Andres Cortes vs. Luis Melendez

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Eduardo Ayala

Lindolfo Delgado vs. Clarence Booth

Emiliano Vargas vs. Francisco Duque

2020 Olympic heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (4-0, 4 KO) fights James Bryant (6-2, 4 KO) in a six round fight. Torrez Jr has the power to go far in the division, but he’s got to find a way to deal with the bigger heavyweights.

In the amateur ranks, Torrez was twice wiped out by 6’6″ Bakhodir Jalolov representing Uzbekistan, who nailed him frequently with hard shots while he was trying to come in punching range.

Navarrete is going to have to be careful tonight with his habit of throwing leaping uppercuts from the outside. He’s been able to get away with that tactic at 122 & 126 because he always had a tremendous size advantage over his smaller opponents, but now that he’s fighting at 130, he’ll be facing a fighter his own size tonight in Wilson, and he could get nailed coming in.

One can argue that a major reason for Navarrete’s success during his career was his being bigger than his opponents. That size advantage is now going to be a thing of the past with him fighting at super featherweight.

Yeah, Navarrete will still be bigger than some of his opponents at 130, but many of them will be the same size, if not bigger. They’ll be able to reach Navarrete with their shots and possibly hurt him.

He’s been fighting weaker punchers, and now he’ll be facing guys with more power, the same size as him, who can take his shots and return fire.

Despite winning titles in two weight classes, stardom has eluded Navarrete, and a big reason for that is that he’s not faced the elite in any of the divisions in that he’s captured world titles.

When Navarrete fought at super bantamweight, it was dead weight class then, with virtually no notable names for him to fight.

At featherweight, Navarrete found himself ignored by the top fighters, Josh Warrington, Leigh Wood, Leo Santa Cruz, Rey Vargas, Gary Russell Jr, Mark Magsayo, and Brandon Figueroa.

Now that Navarrete is moving up to capture the vacant WBO 130-lb title, he’ll likely be matched against Oscar Valdez later this year in a fight that will capture a lot of attention.

If Navarrete defeats Valdez, that would greatly help boost his profile in the sport and perhaps result in him being put on the pound-for-pound list.



