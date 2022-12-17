Tonight: Martin vs. Rivera – Live Results

Frank ‘The Ghost’ Martin (16-0, 10 KOs) is facing the talented Ali-esque Michel Rivera (24-0, 14 KOs) in a toss-up fight tonight in the main event in their Showtime Boxing televised WBA light welterweight title eliminator at the Cosmopolitan Las Vega in Las Vegas.

The action kicks off in the main portion of the card at 10:00 p.m. Boxing 247 will give live updates & results below.

Martin, 27, has received most of the press in the build-up to tonight’s fight with Rivera.

That doesn’t mean that Martin is a lock to win, as he’s facing the Muhammad Ali lookalike Rivera, and there’s a good chance that he’ll lose.

Undercard:

Jose Uzcategui vs. Vladimir Shishkin

Vincent Astrolabio (vs. Nikolai Potapov

Omar Juarez (vs. Austin Dulay

Elijah Garcia (vs. Cruse Stewart

“It doesn’t make me feel like I’ve got to show out. It just makes me work harder,” said Frank Martin to Showtime Boxing when asked what it’s like to train at the gym with Errol Spence Jr.

“They’re not showing off. They don’t have those types of personalities. They’re coming in, and they’re working. They’re coming in and putting in work and getting up out of there.

“He was still cool, still working and doing his strength & conditioning together. But he wasn’t taken down and getting off focus,” said Martin when asked what Spence’s reaction was when he learned that Terence Crawford had walked away from their negotiations recently.

“I know EJ wants that fight just for legacy. I hope he get it, I think he will get it. One thing I do know is I think he wants it. I knew that around the time he was supposed to fight Pacquiao. His determination,” said Martin about why he believes Errol will beat Crawford.

“Just seeing him, he’s determined. He ain’t got no quit in him. He doesn’t have no type of give up. If it’s something he lacks, he’s going to find a way. He’s determined to find a way to get good at it. He’s going to figure it out, and he’s going to show you.

“The day he came in, I was finishing up, and then he came in,” said Martin about Anthony Joshua coming to his gym to meet with his trainer Derrick James.

“He was cool, he was super down to earth. It was nice. He saw me train, and then he was asking me certain questions like how I move and stuff. People are surprised at how good Anthony Joshua can actually move,” said Martin.