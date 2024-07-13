Keyshawn Davis Demands Fight Against Frank Martin

Keyshawn Davis is pushing hard for a fight against recent lightweight world title challenger Frank Martin. Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) feels that a fight between him and ‘The Ghost’ Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) is one that the fans would want to see.

Keyshawn, 25, states that he wants the Martin fight more than any other at 135. It would be one in which the fans could compare how Keyshawn deals with Martin to how Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis did with his eighth-round knockout on June 15th.

Keyshawn is ranked #3 IBF, #3 WBC and #3 WBO at lightweight, but his resume is lacking of wins over notable relevant lightweight contenders. The best name on Keyshawn’s record is Jose Pedraza, but he was old, and nowhere near the fighter he’d been in the past.

In Keyshawn’s last fight, he defeated Miguel Madueno by a ten-round unanimous decision last Saturday night on July 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark. In that fight, Keyshawn used a lot of roughhouse tactics and holding to neutralize the offense of Maudueno.

It was not an impressive performance, and it appeared that Keyshawn was forced to hold because he couldn’t handle the pressure that was being put on him by Madueno.

Questionable Claims of “Great Performances”

“Everybody tag Frank Martin. We got to run that. Let’s fight. The fans want to see it. It would be a hell of a fight,” said Keyshawn Davis on social media, calling out the recently knocked out Frank Martin.

“It would be our own main event fight. We could take that to Vegas. You and me both just had great performances. Let’s build this up. The time is now. There’s no point in us waiting and prolonging that s***,” said Keyshawn.

Davis has got to be joking when he says he and Frank Martin are coming off “great performances.” Keyshawn’s fight with Madueno was poor, and he arguably should have been penalized two or three points for the fouling and excessive holding he did in that fight. As for Frank Martin, he was knocked out by Tank.

Misguided Fan Demand?

“The time is now. Let’s fight. Let’s give the fans what they want to see,” said Keyshawn. “It doesn’t have to be all that talking. I’m a tough man, and he’s a tough man. You respected. I’m respected. Let’s get it on. Let’s fight.”

Davis says the fans demand a fight between him and Frank Martin. He doesn’t say which fans because people are only eager to see Keyshawn fight Andy Cruz, the Cuban fighter who beat him four times in the amateurs.

“We got history. Our stuff went viral when we had our altercation,” said Keyshawn. “People want to see us fight. I want to fight Frank Martin. Out of everybody, I want to fight Frank. He’s enjoying the fruits of his labor right now.”

Focusing on the Wrong Opponent?

Keyshawn focuses on fighting someone who’s not coming off of a knockout loss if he wants to get the fans eager to see him. Andy Cruz would be a good option.

With Keyshawn’s huge size, he can move up to 140 and challenge IBF champion Liam Paro for his belt or take on WBC light welterweight champion Alberto Puello.

“Let’s get it on. You got a lot of respect in the boxing world. I’ve got a lot of respect in the boxing world. We’re both doing our thing. Let’s make it happen,” said Keyshawn.