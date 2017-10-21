Results: Toka Khan Clary, Diaz triumph in Atlanta

The Real Deal Boxing, the promotional entity of Evander Holyfield’s Real Deal Sports and Entertainment, presented an outstanding 10-bout card Thursday night, October 19 from Atlanta, Georgia telecast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The event was part of a full fight week of activities celebrating Holyfield’s induction to the International Boxing Hall of Fame this past June along with his 55th birthday on Thursday.





In front of a packed house at the historic Georgia Freight Depot in Downtown Atlanta, featherweight contender TOKA KHAN-CLARY of Providence, Rhode Island improved to 23-1 with 16 knockouts dropping DAVID BERNA three times enroute to a stunning second round (1:32) stoppage.

With the victory fast rising KHAN-CLARY won his fourth straight bout while BERNA of Budapest, Hungary suffered his first defeat with his record moving to 13-1, 12 KO’s. With the victory KHAN-CLARY also earned the vacant WBA-NABA Featherweight Title.

Co-featured on the stellar card, MARIO “El Triturador” DIAZ, of Aguascalientes, Mexico improved to 17-1, 7 KO’s with a seventh round stoppage (0:32) of former world title challenger RAYONTA ‘Stingray’ WHITFIELD (28-2, 15 KO’s) in their scheduled ten rounder.

The hard hitting Diaz, who has now won fifteen bouts in a row, proved to be the effective aggressor and had Whitfield in a wealth of trouble in the sixth and seventh rounds before the stoppage. Diaz was awarded the vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Title with the win.

In an outstanding battle of undefeated cruiserweights prospects, newly signed to The Real Deal Boxing’s deep stable, JOSHUA TEMPLE, (6-0, 4 KO’s), of St. Louis, Missouri won a sensational six round unanimous decision over previously undefeated BRYAN DANIELS, (5-1, 3 KO’s), of Worcester, MA. Scores were 60-54 and 59-55 twice.





In an action packed six round junior lightweight prospect clash, RAY ‘Lightning Jr.’ LAMPKIN of Portland, Oregon improved to 11-0 with four knockouts with a unanimous decision over Washington D.C.’s JOSHUA DAVIS, (11-2, 5 KO’s). Scores were 60-53 twice and 58-55.

Lampkin drilled Davis to the canvas in round three with a big left hand to the chin but the valiant Davis fought back throughout the second half of the fight.

Featured on the CBS Sports Network telecast were International Boxing Hall of Famer BARRY TOMPKINS, two-time world champion PAULIE MALIGNAGGI and the nationally known ring announcer DAVE DIAMANTE.

Opening the event, JUSTIN ‘The Brooklyn Torch’ BIGGS, (1-0, 1 KO), made his highly anticipated professional debut with a stunning first round knockout of KENDALL BATTS, (0-2). A battering right hand to the jaw closed the show at the 0:36 mark of the initial stanza.

JANELSON BOCACHICA FIGUEROA of Detroit, MI left a huge impression with a first round stoppage (0:54) of JEREMIAH PAGE, (3-5, 2KO’s) of Wichita, KS. Page was dropped twice before his corner stopped the bout.

Boynton Beach, FL’s LAWRENCE NEWTON moved to 8-0 with six knockouts stopping valiant JESUS ROJAS, (2-3-1, 1KO), of Columbus, OH. Rojas was knocked down twice before the second round stoppage (2:53).





MARQUISE MOORE of Colorado Springs, CO continued his reign of success in the super middleweight division with a first round knockout of ZACHARY BUNCE (2-3, 1KO). Moore improved to 6-0 with four knockouts.

In the lightweight division CARLOS DIXON of Louisville, KY improved to 2-0 with one knockout with a four round majority decision over ARCHIE WEAH, (1-9) of Norcross, GA. Scores were 40-36 and 38-38 twice.

Rounding out the card in a four round middleweight clash JAMAL BRADY, (2-0, 1KO), of Matthews, NC won a round unanimous decision over Georgia’s CLAY HARVISON, (4-1, 1KO). Scores were 40-36 twice and 39-37.

